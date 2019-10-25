Aug;Live Cattle;116.225;114.625;116.075 S;1.350
Oct;Live Cattle;121.225;119.925;121.075 S;1.025
Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.400;145.150;145.700 S;0.475
Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.050;139.725;141.600 S;1.025
Aug;Lean Hogs;75.500;72.725;73.350 S;-0.125
Oct;Lean Hogs;81.875;79.125;79.550 S;-0.075
Jul;Wheat;522^0;514^4;517^6 S;1^6
Sep;Wheat;527^2;519^6;523^4 S;2^2
Jul;KC Wheat;425^2;417^0;422^6 S;3^2
Sep;KC Wheat;438^0;430^2;435^6 S;3^0
Jul;MPS Wheat;542^2;535^6;536^6 S;-3^2
Sep;MPS Wheat;556^0;550^0;551^2 S;-2^4
Jul;Corn;390^0;385^6;386^6 S;0^0
Sep;Corn;400^4;396^2;397^4 S;-0^4
Jul;Soybeans;937^2;919^4;920^2 S;-13^0
Aug;Soybeans;951^2;933^2;934^4 S;-12^4
Jul;BFP Milk;18.67;18.65;18.67 S;0.00
Aug;BFP Milk;19.58;19.19;19.55 S;0.11
Sep;BFP Milk;18.59;18.35;18.57 S;0.07
Oct;BFP Milk;17.59;17.44;17.59 S;0.06
Nov;BFP Milk;17.03;16.90;17.01 S;0.01
Jul;Sugar;12.39;12.23;12.35 S;0.05
Oct;Sugar;12.47;12.31;12.42 S;0.04
Jun;B-Pound;1.2884;1.2825;1.2887 P;-0.0039
Jun;J-Yen;0.92425;0.92200;0.92340 P;-0.00085
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76615;0.76535;0.76555 P;-0.00020
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11595;1.11095;1.11465 P;-0.00315
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0131;1.0082;1.0118 P;-0.0029
Jun;US Dollar;97.680;97.340;97.405 P;0.220
Aug;Comex Gold;1520.9;1503.1;1505.3 S;2.4
Oct;Comex Gold;1527.8;1510.3;1512.3 S;2.9
Sep;Comex Silver;18.495;17.950;18.077 S;0.222
Dec;Comex Silver;18.565;18.160;18.157 S;0.208
Sep;Coffee;103.20;99.20;102.85 S;2.95
Dec;Coffee;105.25;101.40;104.95 S;2.85
Aug;Crude Oil;56.77;55.65;56.71 S;0.45
