Aug;Live Cattle;116.225;114.625;116.075 S;1.350

Oct;Live Cattle;121.225;119.925;121.075 S;1.025

Aug;Feeder Cattle;146.400;145.150;145.700 S;0.475

Oct;Feeder Cattle;142.050;139.725;141.600 S;1.025

Aug;Lean Hogs;75.500;72.725;73.350 S;-0.125

Oct;Lean Hogs;81.875;79.125;79.550 S;-0.075

Jul;Wheat;522^0;514^4;517^6 S;1^6

Sep;Wheat;527^2;519^6;523^4 S;2^2

Jul;KC Wheat;425^2;417^0;422^6 S;3^2

Sep;KC Wheat;438^0;430^2;435^6 S;3^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;542^2;535^6;536^6 S;-3^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;556^0;550^0;551^2 S;-2^4

Jul;Corn;390^0;385^6;386^6 S;0^0

Sep;Corn;400^4;396^2;397^4 S;-0^4

Jul;Soybeans;937^2;919^4;920^2 S;-13^0

Aug;Soybeans;951^2;933^2;934^4 S;-12^4

Jul;BFP Milk;18.67;18.65;18.67 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;19.58;19.19;19.55 S;0.11

Sep;BFP Milk;18.59;18.35;18.57 S;0.07

Oct;BFP Milk;17.59;17.44;17.59 S;0.06

Nov;BFP Milk;17.03;16.90;17.01 S;0.01

Jul;Sugar;12.39;12.23;12.35 S;0.05

Oct;Sugar;12.47;12.31;12.42 S;0.04

Jun;B-Pound;1.2884;1.2825;1.2887 P;-0.0039

Jun;J-Yen;0.92425;0.92200;0.92340 P;-0.00085

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76615;0.76535;0.76555 P;-0.00020

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11595;1.11095;1.11465 P;-0.00315

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0131;1.0082;1.0118 P;-0.0029

Jun;US Dollar;97.680;97.340;97.405 P;0.220

Aug;Comex Gold;1520.9;1503.1;1505.3 S;2.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1527.8;1510.3;1512.3 S;2.9

Sep;Comex Silver;18.495;17.950;18.077 S;0.222

Dec;Comex Silver;18.565;18.160;18.157 S;0.208

Sep;Coffee;103.20;99.20;102.85 S;2.95

Dec;Coffee;105.25;101.40;104.95 S;2.85

Aug;Crude Oil;56.77;55.65;56.71 S;0.45

