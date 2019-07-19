Aug;Live Cattle;108.725;107.850;108.500 S;0.250

Oct;Live Cattle;113.400;112.600;113.175 S;0.375

Aug;Feeder Cattle;140.450;139.500;140.025 S;0.300

Oct;Feeder Cattle;140.400;139.125;139.975 S;0.550

Aug;Lean Hogs;79.475;76.125;78.925 S;2.025

Oct;Lean Hogs;77.100;74.725;76.750 S;1.475

Jul;Wheat;516^6;492^4;502^4 S;9^0

Sep;Wheat;527^0;504^4;513^4 S;8^2

Jul;KC Wheat;452^2;431^2;440^0 S;7^2

Sep;KC Wheat;471^4;452^0;459^6 S;6^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;538^2;525^4;529^2 S;3^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;550^4;537^6;542^4 S;4^6

Jul;Corn;434^0;423^6;430^6 S;6^2

Sep;Corn;439^0;428^4;435^6 S;6^0

Jul;Soybeans;905^6;879^4;901^4 S;20^2

Aug;Soybeans;911^6;885^2;907^2 S;20^2

Jul;BFP Milk;17.80;17.54;17.66 S;-0.05

Aug;BFP Milk;18.05;17.84;17.99 S;0.07

Sep;BFP Milk;18.02;17.87;17.99 S;0.09

Oct;BFP Milk;17.82;17.67;17.77 S;0.11

Nov;BFP Milk;17.37;17.20;17.28 S;0.10

Jul;Sugar;11.70;11.56;11.59 S;0.04

Oct;Sugar;11.70;11.56;11.59 S;0.04

Jun;B-Pound;1.2589;1.2509;1.2532 S;-0.0046

Jun;J-Yen;0.93655;0.92990;0.93170 S;-0.00200

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76790;0.76445;0.76715 S;-0.00135

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13320;1.12530;1.12705 S;-0.00495

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0249;1.0207;1.0230 S;0.0007

Jun;US Dollar;96.975;96.415;96.449 P;0.376

Aug;Comex Gold;1460.3;1427.6;1433.2 S;-1.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1467.0;1434.0;1439.4 S;-1.9

Sep;Comex Silver;16.625;16.080;16.195 S;-0.003

Dec;Comex Silver;16.735;16.205;16.315 S;-0.010

Sep;Coffee;109.90;107.00;107.30 S;-1.30

Dec;Coffee;113.75;110.90;111.15 S;-1.30

Aug;Crude Oil;56.49;55.12;55.76 S;0.61

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments