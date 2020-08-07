commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;107.600;106.250;106.450 S;-0.525
Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.925;142.500;142.725 S;-0.750
Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.550;144.975;145.125 S;-0.750
Dec;Lean Hogs;51.200;50.500;51.000 S;1.250
Feb;Lean Hogs;51.850;49.725;50.975 S;1.775
Dec;Wheat;503^6;490^4;495^4 S;-5^6
Mar;Wheat;511^0;498^4;503^4 S;-4^6
Dec;KC Wheat;420^0;409^6;415^4 S;-1^6
Mar;KC Wheat;430^6;420^6;427^2 S;-1^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;497^6;491^0;494^4 S;-1^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;512^4;506^4;510^4 S;-0^2
Dec;Corn;311^6;307^2;307^6 S;-3^4
Mar;Corn;324^2;320^0;320^6 S;-3^0
Jan;Soybeans;878^6;871^0;870^2 S;-10^4
Mar;Soybeans;875^6;864^4;865^6 S;-9^0
Nov;BFP Milk;19.99;19.32;19.36 S;-0.42
Dec;BFP Milk;17.00;16.16;16.23 S;-0.66
Jan;BFP Milk;17.11;16.50;16.52 S;-0.63
Feb;BFP Milk;16.97;16.43;16.45 S;-0.48
Mar;BFP Milk;16.52;16.14;16.17 S;-0.24
Mar;Sugar;13.00;12.63;12.67 S;-0.27
May;Sugar;13.55;13.22;13.25 S;-0.25
Dec;B-Pound;1.3150;1.3013;1.3055 S;-0.0093
Dec;J-Yen;0.94835;0.94320;0.94430 S;-0.00330
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.18920;1.17640;1.17910 S;-0.00910
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1011;1.0931;1.0960 S;-0.0041
Dec;Swiss Franc;93.625;92.740;93.412 S;0.627
Dec;US Dollar;2055.0;2009.6;2010.1 S;-27.9
Dec;Comex Gold;2078.0;2015.0;2018.0 S;-24.5
Feb;Comex Gold;29.915;27.430;27.540 S;-0.230
Dec;Comex Silver;30.190;27.690;27.797 S;-0.304
Dec;Coffee;118.80;113.60;115.45 S;-1.55
Mar;Coffee;120.65;116.00;117.90 S;-1.05
Jun;Crude Oil;42.22;41.06;41.22 S;-0.47
