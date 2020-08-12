You have permission to edit this article.
Commodities
Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;109.950;108.375;109.575 S;1.275

Nov;Feeder Cattle;146.400;144.400;145.250 S;0.750

Jan;Feeder Cattle;149.325;146.575;147.950 S;1.325

Dec;Lean Hogs;53.075;52.600;52.900 S;-0.175

Feb;Lean Hogs;52.300;50.550;51.600 S;-0.225

Dec;Wheat;498^0;488^0;491^2 S;-3^6

Mar;Wheat;506^0;497^0;500^0 S;-3^6

Dec;KC Wheat;420^0;412^4;417^6 S;1^0

Mar;KC Wheat;431^0;423^6;429^0 S;0^6

Dec;MPS Wheat;495^0;491^2;492^2 S;-0^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;509^6;506^4;507^0 S;-1^6

Dec;Corn;315^0;308^0;314^4 S;3^0

Mar;Corn;327^6;320^0;327^2 S;3^6

Jan;Soybeans;887^2;878^0;890^4 S;12^4

Mar;Soybeans;881^0;865^0;880^4 S;10^0

Nov;BFP Milk;19.69;19.34;19.53 S;0.14

Dec;BFP Milk;16.55;16.04;16.29 S;-0.06

Jan;BFP Milk;16.92;16.59;16.82 S;0.10

Feb;BFP Milk;16.81;16.55;16.72 S;0.07

Mar;BFP Milk;16.44;16.26;16.35 S;0.02

Mar;Sugar;12.93;12.65;12.84 S;0.10

May;Sugar;13.48;13.25;13.40 S;0.08

Dec;B-Pound;1.3070;1.3008;1.3029 S;-0.0037

Dec;J-Yen;0.93980;0.93450;0.93610 S;-0.00175

Mar;Canada Dollar;1.18260;1.17190;1.17925 S;0.00385

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.1003;1.0881;1.0973 S;0.0060

Dec;Swiss Franc;93.895;93.210;93.408 S;-0.192

Dec;US Dollar;1946.6;1871.6;1934.9 S;2.3

Dec;Comex Gold;1952.3;1865.0;1940.5 S;1.6

Feb;Comex Gold;26.355;23.580;25.979 S;-0.070

Dec;Comex Silver;26.540;23.800;26.179 S;-0.071

Dec;Coffee;113.80;110.35;112.05 S;0.70

Mar;Coffee;116.15;112.60;114.25 S;0.65

Jun;Crude Oil;42.90;41.53;42.67 S;1.06

