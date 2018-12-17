Aug Live Cattle 122.200 121.100 121.550 S -0.850

Oct Live Cattle 124.275 123.400 123.850 S -0.650

Aug Feeder Cattle 147.250 145.300 145.375 S -2.200

Oct Feeder Cattle 145.800 143.875 144.100 S -2.150

Aug Lean Hogs 70.200 68.600 68.975 S -1.075

Oct Lean Hogs 75.825 74.650 74.650 S -1.125

Jul Wheat 537^4 530^0 535^2 S 5^2

Sep Wheat 543^2 536^4 541^6 S 5^2

Jul KC Wheat 524^2 517^0 522^0 S 3^6

Sep KC Wheat 535^2 528^6 533^4 S 4^2

Jul MPS Wheat 588^0 582^2 585^2 S 1^2

Sep MPS Wheat 592^6 588^4 590^4 S 1^4

Jul Corn 386^0 383^2 384^0 S -0^6

Sep Corn 393^4 390^6 391^6 S -0^4

Jul Soybeans 909^2 900^2 904^6 S 4^2

Aug Soybeans 922^2 913^2 918^0 S 4^2

Jul BFP Milk 14.28 14.14 14.20 S -0.05

Aug BFP Milk 14.64 14.52 14.54 S -0.11

Sep BFP Milk 15.07 14.91 14.93 S -0.13

Oct BFP Milk 15.50 15.39 15.41 S -0.13

Nov BFP Milk 15.72 15.66 15.70 S -0.03

Jul Sugar 12.79 12.47 12.49 S -0.16

Oct Sugar 12.87 12.57 12.60 S -0.15

Jun B-Pound 1.2645 1.2575 1.2613 S 0.0034

Jun J-Yen 0.88575 0.88095 0.88540 S 0.00255

Jun Canada Dollar 0.74780 0.74510 0.74580 S -0.00260

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13540 1.13030 1.13420 S 0.00360

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0080 1.0020 1.0076 S 0.0054

Jun US Dollar 97.470 97.130 97.430 P -0.300

Aug Comex Gold 1252.2 1239.4 1251.8 S 8.3

Oct Comex Gold 1258.3 1245.9 1258.0 S 8.6

Sep Comex Silver 14.775 14.620 14.759 S 0.098

Dec Comex Silver 14.855 14.705 14.844 S 0.108

Sep Treasury Bond 143^31 143^9 143^25 S 0^21

Sep Coffee 103.30 99.75 100.10 S -2.15

Dec Coffee 106.45 103.05 103.35 S -2.05

Jul Cotton 79.80 77.90 78.54 S -1.06

Mar Cotton 81.47 80.03 80.64 S -0.70

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4598 1.3972 1.4128 S -0.0403

Aug Heating Oil 1.8619 1.8001 1.8216 S -0.0384

Jul Natural Gas 3.742 3.516 3.528 S -0.289

Aug Crude Oil 52.15 49.36 50.20 S -2.03

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

