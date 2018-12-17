Aug Live Cattle 122.200 121.100 121.550 S -0.850
Oct Live Cattle 124.275 123.400 123.850 S -0.650
Aug Feeder Cattle 147.250 145.300 145.375 S -2.200
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.800 143.875 144.100 S -2.150
Aug Lean Hogs 70.200 68.600 68.975 S -1.075
Oct Lean Hogs 75.825 74.650 74.650 S -1.125
Jul Wheat 537^4 530^0 535^2 S 5^2
Sep Wheat 543^2 536^4 541^6 S 5^2
Jul KC Wheat 524^2 517^0 522^0 S 3^6
Sep KC Wheat 535^2 528^6 533^4 S 4^2
Jul MPS Wheat 588^0 582^2 585^2 S 1^2
Sep MPS Wheat 592^6 588^4 590^4 S 1^4
Jul Corn 386^0 383^2 384^0 S -0^6
Sep Corn 393^4 390^6 391^6 S -0^4
Jul Soybeans 909^2 900^2 904^6 S 4^2
Aug Soybeans 922^2 913^2 918^0 S 4^2
Jul BFP Milk 14.28 14.14 14.20 S -0.05
Aug BFP Milk 14.64 14.52 14.54 S -0.11
Sep BFP Milk 15.07 14.91 14.93 S -0.13
Oct BFP Milk 15.50 15.39 15.41 S -0.13
Nov BFP Milk 15.72 15.66 15.70 S -0.03
Jul Sugar 12.79 12.47 12.49 S -0.16
Oct Sugar 12.87 12.57 12.60 S -0.15
Jun B-Pound 1.2645 1.2575 1.2613 S 0.0034
Jun J-Yen 0.88575 0.88095 0.88540 S 0.00255
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74780 0.74510 0.74580 S -0.00260
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13540 1.13030 1.13420 S 0.00360
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0080 1.0020 1.0076 S 0.0054
Jun US Dollar 97.470 97.130 97.430 P -0.300
Aug Comex Gold 1252.2 1239.4 1251.8 S 8.3
Oct Comex Gold 1258.3 1245.9 1258.0 S 8.6
Sep Comex Silver 14.775 14.620 14.759 S 0.098
Dec Comex Silver 14.855 14.705 14.844 S 0.108
Sep Treasury Bond 143^31 143^9 143^25 S 0^21
Sep Coffee 103.30 99.75 100.10 S -2.15
Dec Coffee 106.45 103.05 103.35 S -2.05
Jul Cotton 79.80 77.90 78.54 S -1.06
Mar Cotton 81.47 80.03 80.64 S -0.70
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4598 1.3972 1.4128 S -0.0403
Aug Heating Oil 1.8619 1.8001 1.8216 S -0.0384
Jul Natural Gas 3.742 3.516 3.528 S -0.289
Aug Crude Oil 52.15 49.36 50.20 S -2.03
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
