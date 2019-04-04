Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;118.550;115.600;118.225 S;2.450

Aug;Feeder Cattle;158.450;154.400;157.200 S;2.850

Oct;Feeder Cattle;158.450;154.400;157.200 S;2.850

Aug;Lean Hogs;91.175;87.000;90.825 S;2.425

Oct;Lean Hogs;97.850;93.850;97.850 S;3.000

Jul;Wheat;477^4;468^0;470^6 S;-0^2

Sep;Wheat;479^6;471^0;473^6 S;-0^6

Jul;KC Wheat;443^4;434^2;439^4 S;2^6

Sep;KC Wheat;450^0;440^4;445^2 S;1^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;542^0;525^6;527^2 S;-7^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;548^6;535^4;536^4 S;-5^6

Jul;Corn;366^2;362^6;365^2 S;2^4

Sep;Corn;375^2;371^6;374^2 S;2^2

Jul;Soybeans;907^2;897^0;906^4 S;7^6

Aug;Soybeans;920^2;910^2;919^4 S;7^2

Jul;BFP Milk;15.76;15.60;15.71 S;0.05

Aug;BFP Milk;15.89;15.78;15.83 S;0.03

Sep;BFP Milk;16.16;16.06;16.10 S;-0.01

Oct;BFP Milk;16.39;16.28;16.34 S;-0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;16.57;16.48;16.56 S;-0.07

Jul;Sugar;12.80;12.40;12.71 S;0.29

Oct;Sugar;12.90;12.55;12.81 S;0.26

Jun;B-Pound;1.3238;1.3106;1.3109 S;-0.0085

Jun;J-Yen;0.90310;0.90065;0.90100 S;-0.00125

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75185;0.75100;0.75160 S;-0.00110

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13155;1.12735;1.12880 S;-0.00215

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0097;1.0065;1.0067 S;-0.0027

Jun;US Dollar;96.945;96.605;96.925 S;0.253

Aug;Comex Gold;1298.7;1284.9;1294.3 S;2.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1304.5;1290.9;1300.3 S;3.0

Sep;Comex Silver;15.235;14.955;15.175 S;0.031

Dec;Comex Silver;15.320;15.065;15.266 S;0.033

Sep;Coffee;99.40;97.05;97.80 S;-0.05

Dec;Coffee;101.85;99.60;100.30 S;-0.15

Aug;Crude Oil;62.84;61.99;62.19 S;-0.30

