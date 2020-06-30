Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;98.150;96.150;96.275 S;-0.200
Nov;Feeder Cattle;135.675;132.275;132.850 S;-0.650
Jan;Feeder Cattle;136.425;133.175;133.375 S;-0.900
Dec;Lean Hogs;45.625;45.075;45.175 S;-0.200
Feb;Lean Hogs;49.375;47.850;49.025 S;0.575
Dec;Wheat;495^4;478^4;490^0 S;4^4
Mar;Wheat;498^6;481^2;491^6 S;5^2
Dec;KC Wheat;444^0;426^2;435^4 S;6^6
Mar;KC Wheat;450^4;433^0;439^6 S;3^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;510^4;497^6;509^2 S;12^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;524^0;510^0;520^2 S;10^4
Dec;Corn;342^0;323^6;338^4 S;12^2
Mar;Corn;345^6;326^0;341^4 S;12^6
Jan;Soybeans;891^0;864^0;884^2 S;17^6
Mar;Soybeans;883^6;860^2;878^6 S;17^2
Nov;BFP Milk;20.97;20.94;20.97 S;0.03
Dec;BFP Milk;22.76;22.17;22.35 S;0.15
Jan;BFP Milk;19.93;19.35;19.75 S;0.55
Feb;BFP Milk;18.16;17.69;17.91 S;0.41
Mar;BFP Milk;17.19;16.79;17.00 S;0.29
Mar;Sugar;11.90;11.68;11.84 S;0.13
May;Sugar;12.10;11.76;11.96 S;0.19
Dec;B-Pound;1.2407;1.2263;1.2397 S;0.0107
Dec;J-Yen;0.93090;0.92690;0.92710 S;-0.00235
Mar;Canada Dollar;1.12810;1.12080;1.12535 S;-0.00005
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.0592;1.0513;1.0580 S;0.0045
Dec;Swiss Franc;97.810;97.185;97.349 S;-0.152
Dec;US Dollar;1804.0;1774.8;1800.5 S;19.3
Dec;Comex Gold;1813.0;1784.4;1810.0 S;19.4
Feb;Comex Gold;18.530;17.940;18.541 S;0.561
Dec;Comex Silver;18.655;18.020;18.637 S;0.573
Dec;Coffee;100.35;99.50;100.05 S;1.40
Mar;Coffee;102.60;99.85;101.00 S;0.90
Jun;Crude Oil;40.08;38.85;39.27 S;-0.43
