Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;118.575;116.150;116.325 S;-2.125
Nov;Feeder Cattle;144.500;142.725;142.775 S;-1.150
Jan;Feeder Cattle;146.725;143.275;143.475 S;-2.550
Dec;Lean Hogs;75.975;73.900;75.350 S;0.825
Feb;Lean Hogs;82.000;81.225;81.775 S;0.925
Dec;Wheat;583^0;575^2;580^4 S;2^6
Mar;Wheat;581^4;574^6;579^0 S;1^6
Dec;KC Wheat;496^2;490^0;492^2 S;-0^2
Mar;KC Wheat;503^4;497^4;499^6 S;0^0
Dec;MPS Wheat;560^4;552^6;555^6 S;0^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;570^0;562^2;564^4 S;-0^4
Dec;Corn;394^0;387^4;393^6 S;5^0
Mar;Corn;398^6;392^6;398^4 S;4^2
Jan;Soybeans;914^6;904^0;909^4 S;-4^2
Mar;Soybeans;928^2;917^6;923^2 S;-4^2
Nov;BFP Milk;17.03;17.00;17.00 S;-0.02
Dec;BFP Milk;18.11;17.80;17.98 S;0.21
Jan;BFP Milk;18.39;18.00;18.17 S;0.25
Feb;BFP Milk;18.16;17.86;17.91 S;0.15
Mar;BFP Milk;18.01;17.78;17.81 S;0.07
Mar;Sugar;14.90;14.50;14.57 S;-0.09
May;Sugar;14.75;14.41;14.47 S;-0.10
Dec;B-Pound;1.3171;1.3116;1.3138 S;-0.0011
Dec;J-Yen;0.91765;0.91280;0.91540 S;0.00310
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76195;0.75970;0.76185 S;0.00085
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11440;1.10705;1.10890 S;-0.00380
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0379;1.0341;1.0350 S;-0.0013
Dec;US Dollar;97.590;97.185;97.484 S;0.165
Dec;Comex Gold;1573.7;1557.5;1571.6 S;5.5
Feb;Comex Gold;1579.3;1563.7;1577.3 S;5.2
Dec;Comex Silver;17.985;17.680;17.911 S;-0.051
Mar;Comex Silver;18.010;17.800;17.988 S;-0.029
Dec;Coffee;115.90;112.95;114.80 S;1.55
Mar;Coffee;118.15;115.25;117.05 S;1.55
Jan;Crude Oil;56.43;54.82;55.61 S;-1.08
