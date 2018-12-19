Aug Live Cattle 122.675 122.000 122.250 S -0.325
Oct Live Cattle 124.875 124.275 124.575 S -0.025
Aug Feeder Cattle 146.700 145.800 146.200 S 0.000
Oct Feeder Cattle 145.200 144.325 144.800 S -0.150
Aug Lean Hogs 68.675 67.500 67.875 S 0.050
Oct Lean Hogs 74.250 73.500 73.750 S 0.050
Jul Wheat 533^0 521^4 522^4 S -10^2
Sep Wheat 539^2 529^0 529^6 S -9^4
Jul KC Wheat 517^6 508^0 508^4 S -8^6
Sep KC Wheat 529^0 519^6 520^0 S -8^4
Jul MPS Wheat 575^6 568^0 568^4 S -8^2
Sep MPS Wheat 581^6 574^4 575^0 S -7^4
Jul Corn 385^2 381^4 381^6 S -3^6
Sep Corn 393^0 389^4 389^6 S -3^6
Jul Soybeans 909^6 899^2 900^0 S -7^6
Aug Soybeans 922^4 912^0 913^0 S -7^6
Jul BFP Milk 14.35 14.14 14.18 S -0.10
Aug BFP Milk 14.60 14.40 14.44 S -0.13
Sep BFP Milk 14.95 14.76 14.78 S -0.14
Oct BFP Milk 15.42 15.11 15.28 S -0.22
Nov BFP Milk 15.74 15.61 15.62 S -0.18
Jul Sugar 12.88 12.27 12.47 S 0.17
Oct Sugar 12.94 12.36 12.54 S 0.16
Jun B-Pound 1.2737 1.2665 1.2683 S -0.0024
Jun J-Yen 0.89940 0.89475 0.89695 S -0.00060
Jun Canada Dollar 0.74745 0.74455 0.74415 S 0.00060
Jun Euro-Currency 1.15325 1.14555 1.14635 S 0.00160
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0185 1.0136 1.0149 S -0.0028
Jun US Dollar 96.540 95.995 96.570 P -0.030
Aug Comex Gold 1262.2 1245.3 1256.4 S -8.2
Oct Comex Gold 1268.2 1251.6 1262.6 S -8.2
Sep Comex Silver 14.900 14.615 14.818 S -0.066
Dec Comex Silver 14.985 14.725 14.904 S -0.062
Sep Treasury Bond 145^1 144^18 144^29 S 0^12
Sep Coffee 105.15 101.95 104.00 S 1.35
Dec Coffee 107.85 104.75 106.80 S 1.40
Jul Cotton 78.03 76.63 76.71 S -1.14
Mar Cotton 80.27 79.05 79.13 S -0.95
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.3934 1.3377 1.3731 S 0.0127
Aug Heating Oil 1.8130 1.7477 1.7967 S 0.0430
Jul Natural Gas 3.893 3.563 3.726 S -0.124
Aug Crude Oil 48.36 46.30 48.17 S 0.84
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
