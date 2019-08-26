Aug Live Cattle 101.675 100.175 101.000S 1.600

Oct Live Cattle 106.550 105.075 105.975 S 1.675

Aug Feeder Cattle 135.250 133.250 134.375 S 1.850

Oct Feeder Cattle 138.900 137.900 138.650 S 1.300

Aug Lean Hogs 63.175 60.075 63.025 S 4.250

Oct Lean Hogs 70.400 67.625 70.200 S 3.850

Jul Wheat 480^0 470^6 473^0 S -2^2

Sep Wheat 481^2 472^6 475^2 S -2^4

Jul KC Wheat 395^0 387^6 389^0 S -2^4

Sep KC Wheat 408^4 400^2 402^0 S -2^6

Jul MPS Wheat 498^6 492^0 492^6 S -6^0

Sep MPS Wheat 515^0 511^0 511^6 S -2^6

Jul Corn 362^0 357^0 358^4 S -1^2

Sep Corn 371^2 366^2 368^2 S 0^4

Jul Soybeans 857^2 842^0 853^6 S 10^4

Aug Soybeans 870^4 855^0 867^2 S 10^6

Jul BFP Milk 17.63 17.57 17.60 S 0.01

Aug BFP Milk 17.28 17.13 17.25 S 0.03

Sep BFP Milk 17.51 17.38 17.49 S 0.09

Oct BFP Milk 17.34 17.21 17.33 S 0.12

Nov BFP Milk 16.92 16.84 16.92 S 0.09

Jul Sugar 11.61 11.41 11.43 S -0.04

Oct Sugar 11.61 11.41 11.43 S -0.04

Jun B-Pound 1.2298 1.2219 1.2229 S -0.0069

Jun J-Yen 0.95890 0.94100 0.94315 S -0.00805

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75570 0.75210 0.75505 S 0.00180

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11825 1.11125 1.11160 S -0.00490

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0314 1.0206 1.0227 S -0.0057

Jun US Dollar 97.995 97.370 97.989 S 0.459

Aug Comex Gold 1558.6 1528.7 1530.9 S -0.5

Oct Comex Gold 1565.0 1534.8 1537.2 S -0.4

Sep Comex Silver 17.900 17.640 17.785 S 0.231

Dec Comex Silver 18.000 17.740 17.902 S 0.234

Sep Treasury Bond 166^22 164^9 164^10 S -0^14

Sep Coffee 98.50 95.25 97.50 S 1.45

Dec Coffee 102.10 98.95 101.10 S 1.45

Jul Cotton 57.60 56.19 57.66 S -0.31

Mar Cotton 59.00 57.65 58.74 S -0.41

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5484 1.5026 1.5079 S -0.0191

Aug Heating Oil 1.8456 1.7973 1.8007 S -0.0228

Jul Natural Gas 2.237 2.159 2.230 S 0.078

Aug Crude Oil 55.06 52.84 53.50 S -0.52

