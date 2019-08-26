Aug Live Cattle 101.675 100.175 101.000S 1.600
Oct Live Cattle 106.550 105.075 105.975 S 1.675
Aug Feeder Cattle 135.250 133.250 134.375 S 1.850
Oct Feeder Cattle 138.900 137.900 138.650 S 1.300
Aug Lean Hogs 63.175 60.075 63.025 S 4.250
Oct Lean Hogs 70.400 67.625 70.200 S 3.850
Jul Wheat 480^0 470^6 473^0 S -2^2
Sep Wheat 481^2 472^6 475^2 S -2^4
Jul KC Wheat 395^0 387^6 389^0 S -2^4
Sep KC Wheat 408^4 400^2 402^0 S -2^6
Jul MPS Wheat 498^6 492^0 492^6 S -6^0
Sep MPS Wheat 515^0 511^0 511^6 S -2^6
Jul Corn 362^0 357^0 358^4 S -1^2
Sep Corn 371^2 366^2 368^2 S 0^4
Jul Soybeans 857^2 842^0 853^6 S 10^4
Aug Soybeans 870^4 855^0 867^2 S 10^6
Jul BFP Milk 17.63 17.57 17.60 S 0.01
Aug BFP Milk 17.28 17.13 17.25 S 0.03
Sep BFP Milk 17.51 17.38 17.49 S 0.09
Oct BFP Milk 17.34 17.21 17.33 S 0.12
Nov BFP Milk 16.92 16.84 16.92 S 0.09
Jul Sugar 11.61 11.41 11.43 S -0.04
Oct Sugar 11.61 11.41 11.43 S -0.04
Jun B-Pound 1.2298 1.2219 1.2229 S -0.0069
Jun J-Yen 0.95890 0.94100 0.94315 S -0.00805
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75570 0.75210 0.75505 S 0.00180
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11825 1.11125 1.11160 S -0.00490
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0314 1.0206 1.0227 S -0.0057
Jun US Dollar 97.995 97.370 97.989 S 0.459
Aug Comex Gold 1558.6 1528.7 1530.9 S -0.5
Oct Comex Gold 1565.0 1534.8 1537.2 S -0.4
Sep Comex Silver 17.900 17.640 17.785 S 0.231
Dec Comex Silver 18.000 17.740 17.902 S 0.234
Sep Treasury Bond 166^22 164^9 164^10 S -0^14
Sep Coffee 98.50 95.25 97.50 S 1.45
Dec Coffee 102.10 98.95 101.10 S 1.45
Jul Cotton 57.60 56.19 57.66 S -0.31
Mar Cotton 59.00 57.65 58.74 S -0.41
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.5484 1.5026 1.5079 S -0.0191
Aug Heating Oil 1.8456 1.7973 1.8007 S -0.0228
Jul Natural Gas 2.237 2.159 2.230 S 0.078
Aug Crude Oil 55.06 52.84 53.50 S -0.52
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
