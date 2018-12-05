Aug Live Cattle 122.550 121.175 122.375 S 0.725

Oct Live Cattle 124.025 122.650 123.875 S 0.975

Aug Feeder Cattle 145.675 143.975 145.475 S 1.075

Oct Feeder Cattle 144.125 142.650 143.875 S 0.975

Aug Lean Hogs 68.100 65.125 67.750 S 1.700

Oct Lean Hogs 72.575 69.975 72.125 S 1.375

Jul Wheat 515^4 513^2 514^4 S -3^6

Sep Wheat 522^0 513^4 518^0 S -4^2

Jul KC Wheat 476^4 S

Sep KC Wheat 504^0 494^2 498^0 S -7^6

Jul MPS Wheat 585^0 585^0 587^6 P -2^6

Sep MPS Wheat 579^2 574^6 579^6 P -4^6

Jul Corn 376^0 372^4 374^2 S -0^2

Sep Corn 386^6 382^6 384^2 S 0^0

Jul Soybeans 916^6 908^4 913^4 S 1^4

Aug Soybeans 928^4 920^4 925^4 S 1^6

Jul BFP Milk 14.35 14.17 14.20 S -0.11

Aug BFP Milk 14.73 14.59 14.61 S -0.13

Sep BFP Milk 15.10 14.96 14.97 S -0.08

Oct BFP Milk 15.46 15.35 15.36 S -0.09

Nov BFP Milk 15.65 15.59 15.59 S -0.04

Jul Sugar 12.88 12.88 12.72 S -0.03

Oct Sugar 12.98 12.98 12.83 S -0.03

Jun B-Pound 1.2805 1.2805 1.2723 P 0.0032

Jun J-Yen 0.88845 0.88845 0.88720 P -0.00285

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75470 0.75470 0.75505 P -0.00755

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13720 1.13720 1.13530 P 0.00040

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0040 1.0040 1.0036 P 0.0000

Jun US Dollar 97.155 97.155 96.902 P 0.063

Aug Comex Gold 1244.8 1244.8 1242.6 S -4.7

Oct Comex Gold 1250.6 1250.6 1248.6 S -4.6

Sep Comex Silver 14.620 14.620 14.582 S -0.090

Dec Comex Silver 14.700 14.700 14.673 S -0.097

Sep Treasury Bond 143^19 143^19 142^25 S 1^20

Sep Coffee 107.50 107.50 105.95 S -0.95

Dec Coffee 110.40 110.40 108.85 S -0.95

Jul Cotton 80.11 S 1.34

Mar Cotton 82.24 80.83 82.09 S 1.14

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.4936 1.4165 1.4492 P 0.0073

Aug Heating Oil 1.9249 1.8657 1.8927 P -0.0062

Jul Natural Gas 4.630 4.404 4.457 P 0.027

Aug Crude Oil 54.67 52.37 53.46 P -0.11

