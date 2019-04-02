Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;116.800;115.875;116.250 S;0.050

Aug;Feeder Cattle;157.325;154.475;155.250 S;-1.450

Oct;Feeder Cattle;157.325;154.475;155.250 S;-1.450

Aug;Lean Hogs;84.000;81.325;84.000 S;3.000

Oct;Lean Hogs;91.500;89.200;91.500 S;3.000

Jul;Wheat;465^6;456^0;464^0 S;1^2

Sep;Wheat;470^4;461^0;468^4 S;0^4

Jul;KC Wheat;437^2;422^6;433^2 S;-1^2

Sep;KC Wheat;444^4;430^4;440^6 S;-1^4

Jul;MPS Wheat;555^0;540^0;541^6 S;-11^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;558^2;546^0;547^6 S;-8^4

Jul;Corn;363^4;359^2;361^4 S;-0^2

Sep;Corn;372^6;368^4;370^6 S;-0^2

Jul;Soybeans;901^2;892^4;900^0 S;4^4

Aug;Soybeans;914^6;906^0;913^4 S;4^6

Jul;BFP Milk;15.85;15.66;15.85 S;0.20

Aug;BFP Milk;15.70;15.51;15.70 S;0.16

Sep;BFP Milk;15.85;15.73;15.85 S;0.13

Oct;BFP Milk;16.13;16.05;16.13 S;0.04

Nov;BFP Milk;16.35;16.29;16.35 S;0.05

Jul;Sugar;12.77;12.57;12.66 S;-0.01

Oct;Sugar;12.89;12.72;12.80 S;0.02

Jun;B-Pound;1.3181;1.3063;1.3163 S;-0.0013

Jun;J-Yen;0.90415;0.90240;0.90300 S;-0.00010

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75380;0.75100;0.75220 S;-0.00260

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.12875;1.12550;1.12695 S;-0.00175

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0100;1.0071;1.0087 S;0.0004

Jun;US Dollar;97.095;96.825;96.799 P;0.131

Aug;Comex Gold;1296.4;1289.5;1295.4 S;1.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1302.1;1296.0;1301.4 S;1.4

Sep;Comex Silver;15.175;15.000;15.153 S;-0.044

Dec;Comex Silver;15.250;15.110;15.246 S;-0.072

Sep;Coffee;95.10;93.80;94.20 S;-0.40

Dec;Coffee;97.75;96.50;96.90 S;-0.40

Aug;Crude Oil;62.74;61.71;62.61 S;1.01

