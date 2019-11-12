Aug Live Cattle 125.775 124.775 125.575 S -0.100

Oct Live Cattle 127.200 126.350 127.050 S 0.100

Aug Feeder Cattle 148.225 147.350 147.800 S 0.225

Oct Feeder Cattle 147.400 146.000 146.825 S 0.125

Aug Lean Hogs 76.100 74.200 75.550 S 1.825

Oct Lean Hogs 82.400 80.775 82.025 S 1.375

Jul Wheat 517^2 505^2 517^0 S 11^2

Sep Wheat 522^2 509^4 521^6 S 11^2

Jul KC Wheat 439^2 423^4 438^6 S 16^0

Sep KC Wheat 445^6 430^4 445^4 S 15^4

Jul MPS Wheat 522^6 515^0 521^6 S 6^2

Sep MPS Wheat 537^6 531^0 537^0 S 5^4

Jul Corn 378^0 372^6 377^6 S 4^4

Sep Corn 386^6 381^4 386^4 S 4^4

Jul Soybeans 909^2 905^0 905^6 S 0^6

Aug Soybeans 920^0 915^0 917^0 S 0^0

Jul BFP Milk 20.23 19.92 20.04 S -0.10

Aug BFP Milk 19.24 18.66 18.69 S -0.49

Sep BFP Milk 18.04 17.65 17.69 S -0.27

Oct BFP Milk 17.29 17.03 17.10 S -0.11

Nov BFP Milk 17.05 16.89 16.89 S -0.10

Jul Sugar 12.63 12.51 12.59 S 0.02

Oct Sugar 12.74 12.63 12.70 S 0.02

Jun B-Pound 1.2887 1.2827 1.2867 P 0.0003

Jun J-Yen 0.91945 0.91655 0.91890 P 0.00035

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75690 0.75480 0.75660 P 0.00000

Jun Euro-Currency 1.10615 1.10255 1.10580 P -0.00240

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0102 1.0060 1.0092 P 0.0007

Jun US Dollar 98.270 98.055 98.033 P 0.132

Aug Comex Gold 1467.1 1453.1 1460.6 S 2.5

Oct Comex Gold 1472.1 1458.5 1465.9 S 2.4

Sep Comex Silver 17.000 16.760 16.835 S -0.033

Dec Comex Silver 17.060 16.850 16.916 S -0.053

Sep Coffee 110.80 108.15 108.90 S -0.55

Dec Coffee 113.10 110.45 111.25 S -0.50

Aug Crude Oil 57.59 56.59 56.85 S -0.06

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments