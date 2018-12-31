Aug Live Cattle 124.950 123.825 123.875 S -0.300

Oct Live Cattle 126.950 126.175 126.250 S -0.150

Aug Feeder Cattle 149.850 148.775 148.850 S -0.225

Oct Feeder Cattle 147.825 146.975 147.250 S 0.050

Aug Lean Hogs 67.200 66.625 67.075 S 0.575

Oct Lean Hogs 73.600 73.150 73.375 S 0.000

Jul Wheat 513%5E4 503%5E0 503%5E2 S -8%5E2

Sep Wheat 520%5E4 510%5E0 510%5E4 S -8%5E2

Jul KC Wheat 497%5E0 487%5E2 488%5E6 S -7%5E2

Sep KC Wheat 508%5E6 499%5E2 500%5E6 S -7%5E2

Jul MPS Wheat 553%5E2 546%5E4 549%5E0 S -1%5E4

Sep MPS Wheat 556%5E0 552%5E0 554%5E2 S -1%5E4

Jul Corn 377%5E0 372%5E6 375%5E0 S -0%5E4

Sep Corn 384%5E6 380%5E4 383%5E0 S -0%5E2

Jul Soybeans 889%5E0 879%5E2 882%5E4 S -0%5E2

Aug Soybeans 902%5E0 892%5E0 895%5E0 S -0%5E4

Jul BFP Milk 14.52 14.28 14.31 S -0.09

Aug BFP Milk 14.84 14.63 14.72 S 0.05

Sep BFP Milk 15.20 14.97 15.03 S 0.02

Oct BFP Milk 15.60 15.44 15.48 S -0.02

Nov BFP Milk 15.89 15.80 15.83 S -0.01

Jul Sugar 12.41 12.03 12.03 S -0.36

Oct Sugar 12.48 12.10 12.10 S -0.34

Jun B-Pound 1.2862 1.2727 1.2790 S 0.0035

Jun J-Yen 0.91765 0.91040 0.91710 S 0.00640

Jun Canada Dollar 0.73720 0.73470 0.73645 S 0.00015

Jun Euro-Currency 1.15400 1.14945 1.15225 S 0.00100

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0249 1.0199 1.0244 S 0.0024

Jun US Dollar 96.070 95.665 95.735 S -0.230

Aug Comex Gold 1292.6 1285.8 1287.7 S 0.9

Oct Comex Gold 1298.9 1293.2 1294.2 S 1.0

Sep Comex Silver 15.660 15.480 15.626 S 0.094

Dec Comex Silver 15.745 15.565 15.711 S 0.064

Sep Treasury Bond 144%5E29 P

Sep Coffee 105.10 102.45 104.95 S 0.85

Dec Coffee 107.90 105.30 107.80 S 0.85

Jul Cotton 72.86 72.10 72.20 S 0.01

Mar Cotton 75.31 74.39 74.63 S 0.11

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.3436 1.2764 1.3021 S 0.0092

Aug Heating Oil 1.7110 1.6530 1.6794 S 0.0268

Jul Natural Gas 3.140 2.930 2.940 S -0.350

Aug Crude Oil 46.80 45.03 45.72 S 0.42

