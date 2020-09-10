commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;110.250;109.100;109.425 S;0.275
Feeder Cattle;140.000;138.400;139.175 S;0.775
Feeder Cattle;140.975;138.400;139.600 S;1.350
Lean Hogs;64.375;62.875;64.375 S;3.000
Lean Hogs;62.850;60.550;62.850 S;3.000
Wheat;548^4;539^4;540^0 S;6^0
Wheat;556^6;542^6;548^2 S;4^4
KC Wheat;484^2;480^4;476^2 S;3^0
KC Wheat;485^2;469^6;474^0 S;3^0
MPS Wheat;520^2;520^2;517^0 S;3^0
MPS Wheat;544^2;532^4;535^4 S;0^0
Corn;357^6;349^6;357^2 S;7^2
Corn;366^6;359^4;365^0 S;4^6
Soybeans;986^2;982^4;985^0 S;5^2
Soybeans;982^0;974^2;977^4 S;-1^2
BFP Milk;16.70;16.39;16.52 S;-0.10
BFP Milk;18.87;18.45;18.63 S;0.15
BFP Milk;17.43;17.25;17.27 S;0.02
BFP Milk;16.67;16.45;16.48 S;0.00
BFP Milk;16.20;16.10;16.10 S;-0.01
Sugar;12.03;11.85;11.91 S;-0.12
Sugar;12.68;12.52;12.58 S;-0.09
B-Pound;1.3035;1.2772;1.2802 S;-0.0189
J-Yen;0.94355;0.94075;0.94235 S;0.00075
Canada Dollar;1.19180;1.18010;1.18260 S;0.00170
Euro-Currency;1.1052;1.0959;1.0991 S;0.0032
Swiss Franc;93.450;92.700;93.331 S;0.073
US Dollar;1966.6;1940.4;1956.0 S;9.2
Comex Gold;1975.2;1948.6;1964.3 S;9.4
Comex Gold;27.145;26.565;27.163 S;0.208
Comex Silver;27.325;27.050;27.291 S;0.208
Coffee;129.40;129.25;132.50 S;2.85
Coffee;133.45;127.70;131.70 S;2.85
Jul;Natural Gas;3.048;2.951;3.038 S;0.069
