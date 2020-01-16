Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;127.800;125.275;126.425 S;-1.075
Nov;Feeder Cattle;145.750;143.400;145.425 S;0.000
Jan;Feeder Cattle;145.400;142.725;144.825 S;-0.350
Dec;Lean Hogs;68.175;66.325;66.875 S;-1.000
Feb;Lean Hogs;75.050;72.975;73.775 S;-1.200
Dec;Wheat;573^4;560^0;565^2 S;-8^0
Mar;Wheat;574^0;561^2;566^2 S;-7^6
Dec;KC Wheat;496^6;482^2;484^6 S;-11^6
Mar;KC Wheat;502^6;489^6;492^2 S;-11^6
Dec;MPS Wheat;560^0;549^0;550^2 S;-6^0
Mar;MPS Wheat;567^4;558^2;559^2 S;-4^4
Dec;Corn;387^6;375^2;375^4 S;-12^0
Mar;Corn;394^2;382^2;382^4 S;-11^4
Jan;Soybeans;930^2;922^0;924^0 S;-4^6
Mar;Soybeans;943^2;935^0;937^2 S;-4^6
Nov;BFP Milk;16.99;16.94;16.99 S;-0.01
Dec;BFP Milk;17.34;17.06;17.30 S;0.24
Jan;BFP Milk;17.62;17.42;17.58 S;0.17
Feb;BFP Milk;17.51;17.37;17.50 S;0.08
Mar;BFP Milk;17.49;17.44;17.49 S;0.06
Mar;Sugar;14.58;14.32;14.43 S;-0.09
May;Sugar;14.52;14.30;14.38 S;-0.10
Dec;B-Pound;1.3106;1.3049;1.3090 S;0.0042
Dec;J-Yen;0.91305;0.91030;0.91070 S;-0.00205
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76720;0.76590;0.76645 S;-0.00055
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.12125;1.11665;1.11740 S;-0.00180
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0444;1.0402;1.0407 S;-0.0014
Dec;US Dollar;97.115;96.815;97.062 S;0.100
Dec;Comex Gold;1558.2;1548.0;1550.5 S;-2.0
Feb;Comex Gold;1564.4;1554.1;1556.5 S;-2.1
Dec;Comex Silver;18.055;17.875;17.939 S;-0.048
Mar;Comex Silver;18.125;17.960;18.024 S;-0.047
Dec;Coffee;115.10;112.35;112.95 S;-1.35
Mar;Coffee;117.45;114.70;115.25 S;-1.40
Jan;Crude Oil;58.87;57.56;58.52 S;0.75
