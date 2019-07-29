Aug Live Cattle 110.600 109.150 109.450S -0.450

Oct Live Cattle 114.750 113.475 113.850 S -0.450

Aug Feeder Cattle 143.750 142.350 142.575 S -1.000

Oct Feeder Cattle 143.900 142.150 142.300 S -1.425

Aug Lean Hogs 78.900 76.450 76.450 S -3.000

Oct Lean Hogs 77.900 75.225 75.450 S -2.650

Jul Wheat 507^2 492^4 503^4 S 7^4

Sep Wheat 512^4 501^0 508^4 S 4^2

Jul KC Wheat 440^2 430^0 436^4 S 4^4

Sep KC Wheat 457^6 448^2 454^0 S 3^6

Jul MPS Wheat 533^4 523^2 532^4 S 8^0

Sep MPS Wheat 544^4 536^0 543^2 S 6^4

Jul Corn 419^4 412^0 417^0 S 2^4

Sep Corn 429^6 422^2 427^0 S 2^4

Jul Soybeans 890^6 881^6 885^6 S 2^4

Aug Soybeans 896^4 887^2 891^4 S 2^6

Jul BFP Milk 17.69 17.59 17.61 S -0.06

Aug BFP Milk 18.01 17.91 17.94 S -0.06

Sep BFP Milk 17.99 17.88 17.91 S -0.04

Oct BFP Milk 17.87 17.72 17.75 S -0.03

Nov BFP Milk 17.44 17.32 17.33 S -0.05

Jul Sugar 12.21 12.00 12.07 S 0.05

Oct Sugar 12.21 12.00 12.07 S 0.05

Jun B-Pound 1.2412 1.2240 1.2252 S -0.0162

Jun J-Yen 0.92555 0.92150 0.92245 S -0.00085

Jun Canada Dollar 0.76220 0.76055 0.76130 S 0.00030

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11920 1.11555 1.11900 S 0.00190

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0136 1.0109 1.0131 S 0.0026

Jun US Dollar 97.905 97.640 97.751 P 0.049

Aug Comex Gold 1432.6 1421.4 1427.2 S 6.4

Oct Comex Gold 1438.7 1427.5 1433.3 S 6.0

Sep Comex Silver 16.490 16.360 16.440 S 0.063

Dec Comex Silver 16.620 16.500 16.569 S 0.065

Sep Treasury Bond 154^2 153^25 154^1 S 0^13

Sep Coffee 106.05 102.35 104.75 S 1.35

Dec Coffee 109.75 106.10 108.50 S 1.40

Jul Cotton 63.66 62.81 63.77 S -0.47

Mar Cotton 65.36 64.40 65.19 S -0.27

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8299 1.7954 1.8153 S -0.0074

Aug Heating Oil 1.9281 1.9053 1.9203 S 0.0051

Jul Natural Gas 2.182 2.120 2.141 S -0.029

Aug Crude Oil 57.06 55.94 56.96 S 0.55

