Aug Live Cattle 110.600 109.150 109.450S -0.450
Oct Live Cattle 114.750 113.475 113.850 S -0.450
Aug Feeder Cattle 143.750 142.350 142.575 S -1.000
Oct Feeder Cattle 143.900 142.150 142.300 S -1.425
Aug Lean Hogs 78.900 76.450 76.450 S -3.000
Oct Lean Hogs 77.900 75.225 75.450 S -2.650
Jul Wheat 507^2 492^4 503^4 S 7^4
Sep Wheat 512^4 501^0 508^4 S 4^2
Jul KC Wheat 440^2 430^0 436^4 S 4^4
Sep KC Wheat 457^6 448^2 454^0 S 3^6
Jul MPS Wheat 533^4 523^2 532^4 S 8^0
Sep MPS Wheat 544^4 536^0 543^2 S 6^4
Jul Corn 419^4 412^0 417^0 S 2^4
Sep Corn 429^6 422^2 427^0 S 2^4
Jul Soybeans 890^6 881^6 885^6 S 2^4
Aug Soybeans 896^4 887^2 891^4 S 2^6
Jul BFP Milk 17.69 17.59 17.61 S -0.06
Aug BFP Milk 18.01 17.91 17.94 S -0.06
Sep BFP Milk 17.99 17.88 17.91 S -0.04
Oct BFP Milk 17.87 17.72 17.75 S -0.03
Nov BFP Milk 17.44 17.32 17.33 S -0.05
Jul Sugar 12.21 12.00 12.07 S 0.05
Oct Sugar 12.21 12.00 12.07 S 0.05
Jun B-Pound 1.2412 1.2240 1.2252 S -0.0162
Jun J-Yen 0.92555 0.92150 0.92245 S -0.00085
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76220 0.76055 0.76130 S 0.00030
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11920 1.11555 1.11900 S 0.00190
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0136 1.0109 1.0131 S 0.0026
Jun US Dollar 97.905 97.640 97.751 P 0.049
Aug Comex Gold 1432.6 1421.4 1427.2 S 6.4
Oct Comex Gold 1438.7 1427.5 1433.3 S 6.0
Sep Comex Silver 16.490 16.360 16.440 S 0.063
Dec Comex Silver 16.620 16.500 16.569 S 0.065
Sep Treasury Bond 154^2 153^25 154^1 S 0^13
Sep Coffee 106.05 102.35 104.75 S 1.35
Dec Coffee 109.75 106.10 108.50 S 1.40
Jul Cotton 63.66 62.81 63.77 S -0.47
Mar Cotton 65.36 64.40 65.19 S -0.27
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8299 1.7954 1.8153 S -0.0074
Aug Heating Oil 1.9281 1.9053 1.9203 S 0.0051
Jul Natural Gas 2.182 2.120 2.141 S -0.029
Aug Crude Oil 57.06 55.94 56.96 S 0.55
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.