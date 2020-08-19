Commodities

Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Live Cattle;111.050;109.925;110.825 S;0.950
Feeder Cattle;144.050;143.250;143.550 S;0.325
Feeder Cattle;147.100;145.525;146.000 S;0.400
Lean Hogs;52.825;51.475;52.550 S;1.125
Lean Hogs;54.175;53.150;53.575 S;0.400
Wheat;514^2;506^2;512^0 S;4^4
Wheat;524^0;515^6;522^0 S;4^4
KC Wheat;438^6;428^4;437^4 S;7^4
KC Wheat;450^2;439^2;449^0 S;7^4
MPS Wheat;514^0;505^2;510^0 S;3^0
MPS Wheat;527^2;519^2;523^6 S;2^6
Corn;327^2;323^4;325^0 S;-2^0
Corn;342^2;338^0;339^6 S;-2^0
Soybeans;917^6;907^6;912^4 S;0^4
Soybeans;919^4;910^0;914^0 S;0^2
BFP Milk;19.85;19.47;19.84 S;-0.32
BFP Milk;16.02;15.41;15.53 S;-0.59
BFP Milk;16.96;16.57;16.64 S;-0.35
BFP Milk;16.90;16.68;16.77 S;-0.23
BFP Milk;16.44;16.30;16.36 S;-0.13
Sugar;13.26;12.90;13.24 S;0.35
Sugar;13.77;13.44;13.76 S;0.32
B-Pound;1.3269;1.3096;1.3116 S;-0.0143
J-Yen;0.95170;0.94275;0.94450 S;-0.00600
Canada Dollar;1.19595;1.18360;1.18620 S;-0.00940
Euro-Currency;1.1095;1.0937;1.0952 S;-0.0137
Swiss Franc;93.065;92.145;92.880 S;0.726
US Dollar;1980.0;1938.7;1958.7 S;-60.7
Comex Gold;2007.0;1934.3;1963.5 S;-64.6
Comex Gold;28.130;26.625;27.340 S;-1.270
Comex Silver;28.270;26.780;27.486 S;-1.283
Coffee;122.20;116.75;118.45 S;-0.85
Coffee;123.85;117.80;119.35 S;-1.70
Crude Oil;43.03;42.36;42.93 S;-0.05
