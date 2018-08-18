Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 16 — not available

Aug. 10 —$4.80/bu.

May 3 — $4.36/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $4.36/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 16 — not available

Aug. 10 —$5.7550/bu.

May 3 — $5.62/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $7.4350/bu.

Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Aug. 16 —not available

Aug. 10 — $5.92/cwt.

May 3 — $6.00/cwt.

July 13, 2017 — $6.00/cwt.

Sept. corn futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $3.6525/bu.

Aug. 9 — $3.6925/bu.

May 3 — $4.0575/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $3.6975/bu.

Dec. corn futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $3.7975/bu.

Aug. 9 — $3.8275/bu.

May 17 — $4.13/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $3.83/bu.

March corn futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $3.9150/bu.

Aug. 9 — $3.94/bu.

July 13, 2017 — $3.9350/bu.

Class III August futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $14.99/cwt.

Aug. 9 — $14.99/cwt.

May 3 — $16.30/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.42/cwt.

Class III October futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $16.09/cwt.

Aug. 9 — $16.36/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.81/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Aug. 16 — $1.6550/lb.

Aug. 9 — $1.6450/lb.

May 3 — $1.6650lb.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.73/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Aug. 16 — $1.6750/lb.

Aug. 9 — $1.5675/lb.

May 3 — $1.6050/lb.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.54/lb.

August Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $108.375/cwt.

Aug. 9 — $108.250/cwt.

May 3 — $105.525/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $115.225/cwt.

October Live Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $109.275/cwt.

Aug. 9 — $109.050/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $114.825/cwt.

August Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $150.275/cwt.

Aug. 9 — $149.350/cwt.

May 3 — $142.575/cwt.

Aug. 3, 2017 — $150.650/cwt.

September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Aug. 16 — $150.125/cwt.

Aug. 9 — $149.025/cwt.

May 17 — $139.075/cwt.

August 3, 2017 — $151.200/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

August 10

Premium/good— $135 to $155/ton

April 27

Fair (weedy) — $125/ton

August 4, 2017

Premium/supreme — $150/ton

Good — $110 to $115/ton

