Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Aug. 16 — not available
Aug. 10 —$4.80/bu.
May 3 — $4.36/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $4.36/bu.
No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)
Aug. 16 — not available
Aug. 10 —$5.7550/bu.
May 3 — $5.62/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $7.4350/bu.
Feed Barley (Magic Valley avg.)
Aug. 16 —not available
Aug. 10 — $5.92/cwt.
May 3 — $6.00/cwt.
July 13, 2017 — $6.00/cwt.
Sept. corn futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $3.6525/bu.
Aug. 9 — $3.6925/bu.
May 3 — $4.0575/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $3.6975/bu.
Dec. corn futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $3.7975/bu.
Aug. 9 — $3.8275/bu.
May 17 — $4.13/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $3.83/bu.
March corn futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $3.9150/bu.
Aug. 9 — $3.94/bu.
July 13, 2017 — $3.9350/bu.
Class III August futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $14.99/cwt.
Aug. 9 — $14.99/cwt.
May 3 — $16.30/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.42/cwt.
Class III October futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $16.09/cwt.
Aug. 9 — $16.36/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $16.81/cwt.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)
Aug. 16 — $1.6550/lb.
Aug. 9 — $1.6450/lb.
May 3 — $1.6650lb.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.73/lb.
Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)
Aug. 16 — $1.6750/lb.
Aug. 9 — $1.5675/lb.
May 3 — $1.6050/lb.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $1.54/lb.
August Live Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $108.375/cwt.
Aug. 9 — $108.250/cwt.
May 3 — $105.525/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $115.225/cwt.
October Live Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $109.275/cwt.
Aug. 9 — $109.050/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $114.825/cwt.
August Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $150.275/cwt.
Aug. 9 — $149.350/cwt.
May 3 — $142.575/cwt.
Aug. 3, 2017 — $150.650/cwt.
September Feeder Cattle futures (CME)
Aug. 16 — $150.125/cwt.
Aug. 9 — $149.025/cwt.
May 17 — $139.075/cwt.
August 3, 2017 — $151.200/cwt.
Idaho Hay Report
August 10
Premium/good— $135 to $155/ton
April 27
Fair (weedy) — $125/ton
August 4, 2017
Premium/supreme — $150/ton
Good — $110 to $115/ton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.