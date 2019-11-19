Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Oct Live Cattle 126.250 125.200 126.175 S -0.225
Aug Feeder Cattle 146.750 146.150 146.600 S 0.225
Oct Feeder Cattle 144.950 143.250 144.475 S -0.250
Aug Lean Hogs 70.175 68.000 69.625 S -0.600
Oct Lean Hogs 76.225 74.050 75.750 S -0.600
Jul Wheat 515^2 506^0 512^0 S 4^6
Sep Wheat 518^6 509^2 515^2 S 4^4
Jul KC Wheat 427^6 417^4 425^6 S 7^2
Sep KC Wheat 434^0 425^0 431^6 S 5^4
Jul MPS Wheat 504^2 501^2 503^2 S 0^0
Sep MPS Wheat 519^4 516^0 518^2 S 0^0
Jul Corn 373^0 367^6 370^0 S 2^2
Sep Corn 382^6 377^2 380^6 S 3^4
Jul Soybeans 917^0 910^0 911^4 S 1^2
Aug Soybeans 930^0 922^6 924^4 S 1^4
Jul BFP Milk 20.35 20.28 20.32 S 0.02
Aug BFP Milk 18.55 18.33 18.39 S -0.10
Sep BFP Milk 18.02 17.84 17.93 S 0.06
Oct BFP Milk 17.50 17.32 17.42 S 0.09
Nov BFP Milk 17.28 17.12 17.20 S 0.11
Jul Sugar 12.75 12.66 12.69 S -0.07
Oct Sugar 12.87 12.77 12.82 S -0.06
Jun B-Pound 1.2980 1.2920 1.2921 S -0.0035
Jun J-Yen 0.92340 0.92010 0.92265 S 0.00075
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75865 0.75390 0.75405 S -0.00325
Jun Euro-Currency 1.11020 1.10810 1.10965 S 0.00030
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0129 1.0101 1.0110 S -0.0023
Jun US Dollar 97.770 97.635 97.742 S 0.067
Aug Comex Gold 1482.6 1471.8 1481.2 S 0.7
Oct Comex Gold 1487.8 1477.5 1486.7 S 0.8
Sep Comex Silver 17.300 17.080 17.265 S 0.102
Dec Comex Silver 17.365 17.165 17.344 S 0.095
Sep Coffee 17.365 17.165 17.344 S 0.095
Dec Coffee 112.50 108.15 108.50 S -3.05
Aug Crude Oil 57.21 55.16 55.35 S -1.76
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.