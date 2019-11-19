Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Oct Live Cattle 126.250 125.200 126.175 S -0.225

Aug Feeder Cattle 146.750 146.150 146.600 S 0.225

Oct Feeder Cattle 144.950 143.250 144.475 S -0.250

Aug Lean Hogs 70.175 68.000 69.625 S -0.600

Oct Lean Hogs 76.225 74.050 75.750 S -0.600

Jul Wheat 515^2 506^0 512^0 S 4^6

Sep Wheat 518^6 509^2 515^2 S 4^4

Jul KC Wheat 427^6 417^4 425^6 S 7^2

Sep KC Wheat 434^0 425^0 431^6 S 5^4

Jul MPS Wheat 504^2 501^2 503^2 S 0^0

Sep MPS Wheat 519^4 516^0 518^2 S 0^0

Jul Corn 373^0 367^6 370^0 S 2^2

Sep Corn 382^6 377^2 380^6 S 3^4

Jul Soybeans 917^0 910^0 911^4 S 1^2

Aug Soybeans 930^0 922^6 924^4 S 1^4

Jul BFP Milk 20.35 20.28 20.32 S 0.02

Aug BFP Milk 18.55 18.33 18.39 S -0.10

Sep BFP Milk 18.02 17.84 17.93 S 0.06

Oct BFP Milk 17.50 17.32 17.42 S 0.09

Nov BFP Milk 17.28 17.12 17.20 S 0.11

Jul Sugar 12.75 12.66 12.69 S -0.07

Oct Sugar 12.87 12.77 12.82 S -0.06

Jun B-Pound 1.2980 1.2920 1.2921 S -0.0035

Jun J-Yen 0.92340 0.92010 0.92265 S 0.00075

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75865 0.75390 0.75405 S -0.00325

Jun Euro-Currency 1.11020 1.10810 1.10965 S 0.00030

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0129 1.0101 1.0110 S -0.0023

Jun US Dollar 97.770 97.635 97.742 S 0.067

Aug Comex Gold 1482.6 1471.8 1481.2 S 0.7

Oct Comex Gold 1487.8 1477.5 1486.7 S 0.8

Sep Comex Silver 17.300 17.080 17.265 S 0.102

Dec Comex Silver 17.365 17.165 17.344 S 0.095

Sep Coffee 17.365 17.165 17.344 S 0.095

Dec Coffee 112.50 108.15 108.50 S -3.05

Aug Crude Oil 57.21 55.16 55.35 S -1.76

