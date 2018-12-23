Soft white winter wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Dec. 13 —$4.67/bu.

Nov. 30 —$4.4850/bu.

Oct. 12 —$4.47/bu.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $3.58/bu/bu.

No. 1 Dark Spring Northern wheat (Magic Valley avg.)

Dec. 13 —$5.25/bu.

Nov. 30 — $5.25/bu.

Oct. 12 —$5.26/bu.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $5.75/bu.

Feed barley (Magic Valley avg.)

Dec. 13 — $6.9150/cwt.

Nov. 30 — $5.9150/cwt.

Oct. 12 — $5.4350/cwt.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $5.58/cwt.

March corn futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $3.7525/bu.

Dec. 6 — $3.8275/bu.

Oct. 18 — $3.83/bu.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $3.5575/bu.

May corn futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $3.83/bu.

Dec. 6 — $3.90/bu.

Oct. 18 — $3.9025/bu.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $3.6375/bu.

July corn futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $3.9025/bu.

Dec. 6 — $3.9625/bu.

Dec. 1, 2017 — $3.7450/bu.

Class III February futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $14.52/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $14.47/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $15.48/cwt.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $14.71/cwt.

Class III April futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $15.39/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $15.24/cwt.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $16.80/cwt.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Block (CME)

Dec. 20 — $1.41/lb.

Dec. 6 — $1.35/lb.

Oct. 18 — $1.52/lb.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $1.60/lb.

Spot Cheddar Cheese Barrel (CME)

Dec 20 — $1.3150/lb.

Dec. 6 — $1.2425/lb.

Oct. 18 — $1.2650/lb.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $1.51/lb.

February Live Cattle futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $122.350/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $121.800/cwt.

Oct. 18 — $121.375/cwt.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $124.975/cwt.

April Live Cattle futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $124.575/cwt.

Dec. 14 — $124.500/cwt.

Dec. 21, 2017 — $119.675/cwt.

January Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $147.425/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $144.200/cwt.

Oct. 4 — $154.500/cwt.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $154.175/cwt.

March Feeder Cattle futures (CME)

Dec. 20 — $145.450/cwt.

Dec. 6 — $141.950/cwt.

Nov. 30, 2017 — $152.275/cwt.

Idaho Hay Report

Dec. 14

Good/premium — $195/ton (export)

Oct. 12

Premium/supreme — $145 to $180/ton

Fair — $125 to $140/ton

Utility/fair — $110/ton

Dec. 1, 2017

Premium/Supreme — $145 to $150/ton

Good/fair — $90 to $130/ton

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments