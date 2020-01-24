Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;124.475;123.350;124.300 S;0.125

Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.125;141.725;141.850 S;-0.925

Jan;Feeder Cattle;141.125;139.200;139.675 S;-0.850

Dec;Lean Hogs;68.400;66.750;67.225 S;-1.275

Feb;Lean Hogs;75.350;72.825;73.450 S;-1.900

Dec;Wheat;581^6;569^4;573^4 S;-7^0

Mar;Wheat;580^0;568^4;572^4 S;-6^4

Dec;KC Wheat;493^0;483^6;486^0 S;-6^2

Mar;KC Wheat;500^4;491^6;493^4 S;-6^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;555^6;545^0;547^4 S;-8^2

Mar;MPS Wheat;564^4;554^4;557^0 S;-7^4

Dec;Corn;393^2;386^4;387^2 S;-6^4

Mar;Corn;398^2;392^0;392^6 S;-5^6

Jan;Soybeans;909^2;900^6;902^0 S;-7^4

Mar;Soybeans;923^2;914^4;915^6 S;-7^4

Nov;BFP Milk;17.05;17.02;17.04 S;0.05

Dec;BFP Milk;18.28;17.93;18.00 S;-0.03

Jan;BFP Milk;18.52;18.16;18.25 S;-0.01

Feb;BFP Milk;18.24;17.82;18.00 S;-0.01

Mar;BFP Milk;18.03;17.69;17.82 S;-0.08

Mar;Sugar;14.69;14.26;14.39 S;-0.18

May;Sugar;14.55;14.19;14.32 S;-0.15

Dec;B-Pound;1.3198;1.3076;1.3100 S;-0.0041

Dec;J-Yen;0.91840;0.91430;0.91770 S;0.00205

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76240;0.76045;0.76105 S;-0.00075

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11010;1.10510;1.10635 S;-0.00290

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0354;1.0326;1.0337 S;-0.0018

Dec;US Dollar;97.740;97.450;97.650 S;0.196

Dec;Comex Gold;1575.5;1555.8;1571.9 S;5.2

Feb;Comex Gold;1581.6;1562.1;1578.2 S;5.3

Dec;Comex Silver;18.145;17.740;18.113 S;0.276

Mar;Comex Silver;18.220;17.830;18.194 S;0.279

Dec;Coffee;112.65;109.85;110.15 S;-2.45

Mar;Coffee;114.85;112.05;112.40 S;-2.40

Jan;Crude Oil;55.95;53.85;54.19 S;-1.24

