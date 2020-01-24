Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;124.475;123.350;124.300 S;0.125
Nov;Feeder Cattle;143.125;141.725;141.850 S;-0.925
Jan;Feeder Cattle;141.125;139.200;139.675 S;-0.850
Dec;Lean Hogs;68.400;66.750;67.225 S;-1.275
Feb;Lean Hogs;75.350;72.825;73.450 S;-1.900
Dec;Wheat;581^6;569^4;573^4 S;-7^0
Mar;Wheat;580^0;568^4;572^4 S;-6^4
Dec;KC Wheat;493^0;483^6;486^0 S;-6^2
Mar;KC Wheat;500^4;491^6;493^4 S;-6^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;555^6;545^0;547^4 S;-8^2
Mar;MPS Wheat;564^4;554^4;557^0 S;-7^4
Dec;Corn;393^2;386^4;387^2 S;-6^4
Mar;Corn;398^2;392^0;392^6 S;-5^6
Jan;Soybeans;909^2;900^6;902^0 S;-7^4
Mar;Soybeans;923^2;914^4;915^6 S;-7^4
Nov;BFP Milk;17.05;17.02;17.04 S;0.05
Dec;BFP Milk;18.28;17.93;18.00 S;-0.03
Jan;BFP Milk;18.52;18.16;18.25 S;-0.01
Feb;BFP Milk;18.24;17.82;18.00 S;-0.01
Mar;BFP Milk;18.03;17.69;17.82 S;-0.08
Mar;Sugar;14.69;14.26;14.39 S;-0.18
May;Sugar;14.55;14.19;14.32 S;-0.15
Dec;B-Pound;1.3198;1.3076;1.3100 S;-0.0041
Dec;J-Yen;0.91840;0.91430;0.91770 S;0.00205
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.76240;0.76045;0.76105 S;-0.00075
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.11010;1.10510;1.10635 S;-0.00290
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0354;1.0326;1.0337 S;-0.0018
Dec;US Dollar;97.740;97.450;97.650 S;0.196
Dec;Comex Gold;1575.5;1555.8;1571.9 S;5.2
Feb;Comex Gold;1581.6;1562.1;1578.2 S;5.3
Dec;Comex Silver;18.145;17.740;18.113 S;0.276
Mar;Comex Silver;18.220;17.830;18.194 S;0.279
Dec;Coffee;112.65;109.85;110.15 S;-2.45
Mar;Coffee;114.85;112.05;112.40 S;-2.40
Jan;Crude Oil;55.95;53.85;54.19 S;-1.24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.