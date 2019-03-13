Aug Live Cattle 119.475 118.325 119.325 S 0.650
Oct Live Cattle 116.000 115.075 115.625 S 0.150
Aug Feeder Cattle 142.275 141.200 141.550 S 0.250
Oct Feeder Cattle 147.300 145.900 146.075 S -0.025
Aug Lean Hogs 73.350 71.350 72.275 S 0.525
Oct Lean Hogs 81.950 79.850 80.825 S 0.575
Jul Wheat 441^4 439^6 440^2 S -6^0
Sep Wheat 456^0 440^2 447^2 S -5^6
Jul KC Wheat 441^2 423^0 429^6 S -6^0
Sep KC Wheat 444^6 431^0 436^6 S -6^0
Jul MPS Wheat 547^2 S -5^0
Sep MPS Wheat 559^6 548^6 550^4 S -10^2
Jul Corn 359^4 355^0 357^2 S 0^6
Sep Corn 370^0 363^2 366^4 S 0^6
Jul Soybeans 889^2 882^4 889^0 S 4^2
Aug Soybeans 903^2 892^2 901^0 S 4^0
Jul BFP Milk 15.02 14.91 14.95 S -0.03
Aug BFP Milk 15.25 15.16 15.19 S -0.06
Sep BFP Milk 15.59 15.50 15.51 S -0.02
Oct BFP Milk 16.05 15.99 15.99 S -0.05
Nov BFP Milk 16.28 16.21 16.22 S -0.02
Jul Sugar 12.38 12.24 12.36 S 0.03
Oct Sugar 12.56 12.43 12.54 S 0.00
Jun B-Pound 1.3281 1.3065 1.3223 S 0.0164
Jun J-Yen 0.90120 0.89745 0.90095 S 0.00135
Jun Canada Dollar 0.75395 0.74960 0.75335 S 0.00390
Jun Euro-Currency 1.13430 1.12820 1.13345 S 0.00375
Jun Swiss Franc 0.9978 0.9920 0.9972 S 0.0040
Jun US Dollar 96.985 96.435 96.512 S -0.439
Aug Comex Gold 1317.9 1307.3 1315.8 S 13.2
Oct Comex Gold 1323.8 1313.5 1322.0 S 13.1
Sep Comex Silver 15.550 15.435 15.456 S 0.077
Dec Comex Silver 15.635 15.535 15.550 S 0.084
Sep Treasury Bond 147^1 146^18 146^26 S -0^10
Sep Coffee 97.75 95.20 97.65 S 1.65
Dec Coffee 100.40 98.05 100.35 S 1.60
Jul Cotton 75.98 74.72 75.72 S 0.87
Mar Cotton 75.10 75.10 75.12 S 0.20
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8621 1.8158 1.8488 S 0.0444
Aug Heating Oil 2.0015 1.9798 1.9944 S 0.0121
Jul Natural Gas 2.828 2.762 2.820 S 0.037
Aug Crude Oil 58.80 57.34 58.59 S 1.52
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.