Aug Live Cattle 119.475 118.325 119.325 S 0.650

Oct Live Cattle 116.000 115.075 115.625 S 0.150

Aug Feeder Cattle 142.275 141.200 141.550 S 0.250

Oct Feeder Cattle 147.300 145.900 146.075 S -0.025

Aug Lean Hogs 73.350 71.350 72.275 S 0.525

Oct Lean Hogs 81.950 79.850 80.825 S 0.575

Jul Wheat 441^4 439^6 440^2 S -6^0

Sep Wheat 456^0 440^2 447^2 S -5^6

Jul KC Wheat 441^2 423^0 429^6 S -6^0

Sep KC Wheat 444^6 431^0 436^6 S -6^0

Jul MPS Wheat 547^2 S -5^0

Sep MPS Wheat 559^6 548^6 550^4 S -10^2

Jul Corn 359^4 355^0 357^2 S 0^6

Sep Corn 370^0 363^2 366^4 S 0^6

Jul Soybeans 889^2 882^4 889^0 S 4^2

Aug Soybeans 903^2 892^2 901^0 S 4^0

Jul BFP Milk 15.02 14.91 14.95 S -0.03

Aug BFP Milk 15.25 15.16 15.19 S -0.06

Sep BFP Milk 15.59 15.50 15.51 S -0.02

Oct BFP Milk 16.05 15.99 15.99 S -0.05

Nov BFP Milk 16.28 16.21 16.22 S -0.02

Jul Sugar 12.38 12.24 12.36 S 0.03

Oct Sugar 12.56 12.43 12.54 S 0.00

Jun B-Pound 1.3281 1.3065 1.3223 S 0.0164

Jun J-Yen 0.90120 0.89745 0.90095 S 0.00135

Jun Canada Dollar 0.75395 0.74960 0.75335 S 0.00390

Jun Euro-Currency 1.13430 1.12820 1.13345 S 0.00375

Jun Swiss Franc 0.9978 0.9920 0.9972 S 0.0040

Jun US Dollar 96.985 96.435 96.512 S -0.439

Aug Comex Gold 1317.9 1307.3 1315.8 S 13.2

Oct Comex Gold 1323.8 1313.5 1322.0 S 13.1

Sep Comex Silver 15.550 15.435 15.456 S 0.077

Dec Comex Silver 15.635 15.535 15.550 S 0.084

Sep Treasury Bond 147^1 146^18 146^26 S -0^10

Sep Coffee 97.75 95.20 97.65 S 1.65

Dec Coffee 100.40 98.05 100.35 S 1.60

Jul Cotton 75.98 74.72 75.72 S 0.87

Mar Cotton 75.10 75.10 75.12 S 0.20

Aug Unleaded Gas 1.8621 1.8158 1.8488 S 0.0444

Aug Heating Oil 2.0015 1.9798 1.9944 S 0.0121

Jul Natural Gas 2.828 2.762 2.820 S 0.037

Aug Crude Oil 58.80 57.34 58.59 S 1.52

