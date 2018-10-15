Aug Live Cattle 118.150 116.050 117.975 S 1.800
Oct Live Cattle 121.950 120.225 121.700 S 1.300
Aug Feeder Cattle 155.325 153.775 155.100 S 0.400
Oct Feeder Cattle 150.700 148.675 150.525 S 0.775
Aug Lean Hogs 64.775 62.475 63.900 S 1.675
Oct Lean Hogs 69.600 68.025 68.850 S 0.925
Jul Wheat 526^0 514^6 525^0 S 7^6
Sep Wheat 544^4 535^2 543^6 S 6^2
Jul KC Wheat 532^4 521^6 531^6 S 7^4
Sep KC Wheat 556^2 545^6 555^4 S 7^2
Jul MPS Wheat 602^2 591^4 600^4 S 4^4
Sep MPS Wheat 609^6 599^0 608^2 S 6^0
Jul Corn 378^4 371^6 378^2 S 4^4
Sep Corn 390^4 383^4 390^2 S 4^4
Jul Soybeans 892^0 863^4 891^4 S 24^0
Aug Soybeans 906^2 878^0 905^6 S 24^0
Jul BFP Milk 15.81 15.68 15.72 S -0.04
Aug BFP Milk 15.83 15.71 15.73 S -0.07
Sep BFP Milk 15.82 15.68 15.72 S -0.04
Oct BFP Milk 15.81 15.73 15.75 S 0.05
Nov BFP Milk 15.92 15.81 15.85 S 0.08
Jul Sugar 13.55 13.04 13.43 S 0.36
Oct Sugar 13.61 13.16 13.53 S 0.34
Jun B-Pound 1.3219 1.3131 1.3200 P -0.0007
Jun J-Yen 0.90005 0.89515 0.89705 P 0.00130
Jun Canada Dollar 0.77275 0.76710 0.76730 P 0.00355
Jun Euro-Currency 1.16635 1.16005 1.16215 P 0.00185
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0212 1.0136 1.0150 P 0.0032
Jun US Dollar 95.060 94.635 94.911 P -0.166
Aug Comex Gold 1236.9 1220.4 1230.3 S 6.8
Oct Comex Gold 1242.6 1226.8 1236.3 S 8.4
Sep Comex Silver 14.925 14.745 14.847 S 0.091
Dec Comex Silver 14.985 14.845 14.928 S 0.080
Sep Treasury Bond 138^22 138^8 138^23 P -0^11
Sep Coffee 123.20 120.40 122.95 S 2.85
Dec Coffee 125.65 122.80 125.35 S 2.85
Jul Cotton 79.16 77.85 78.72 S 0.35
Mar Cotton 81.14 79.99 80.65 S 0.24
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9670 1.9130 1.9431 S 0.0002
Aug Heating Oil 2.3545 2.3054 2.3281 S 0.0048
Jul Natural Gas 3.273 3.177 3.242 S 0.094
Aug Crude Oil 72.53 70.70 71.61 S 0.37
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
