Aug;Live Cattle;114.425;113.100;114.375 S;0.500

Oct;Live Cattle;119.625;118.625;119.550 S;-0.050

Aug;Feeder Cattle;145.000;143.150;144.200 S;-1.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;141.925;139.475;140.850 S;-1.525

Aug;Lean Hogs;78.775;76.750;77.650 S;-1.200

Oct;Lean Hogs;84.725;83.025;83.800 S;-1.075

Jul;Wheat;527^0;512^6;525^4 S;12^2

Sep;Wheat;530^6;518^0;530^2 S;12^0

Jul;KC Wheat;433^2;423^6;431^2 S;6^2

Sep;KC Wheat;445^6;436^6;444^0 S;6^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;558^0;548^4;552^0 S;1^4

Sep;MPS Wheat;571^2;562^0;565^6 S;1^4

Jul;Corn;397^2;391^4;394^6 S;3^0

Sep;Corn;408^0;403^0;406^4 S;3^0

Jul;Soybeans;940^6;927^2;931^4 S;3^4

Aug;Soybeans;954^2;941^4;945^2 S;3^0

Jul;BFP Milk;18.64;18.58;18.60 S;-0.02

Aug;BFP Milk;18.70;18.53;18.56 S;-0.12

Sep;BFP Milk;18.13;17.98;18.02 S;-0.04

Oct;BFP Milk;17.37;17.26;17.28 S;0.00

Nov;BFP Milk;16.94;16.88;16.88 S;-0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.46;12.21;12.24 S;-0.11

Oct;Sugar;12.55;12.31;12.34 S;-0.10

Jun;B-Pound;1.3015;1.2773;1.2865 P;0.0025

Jun;J-Yen;0.92530;0.92110;0.92275 P;0.00060

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76225;0.75795;0.75855 P;0.00370

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11835;1.11085;1.11185 P;0.00465

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0179;1.0095;1.0096 P;0.0069

Jun;US Dollar;97.845;97.220;97.723 P;-0.368

Aug;Comex Gold;1501.1;1487.0;1498.3 S;1.7

Oct;Comex Gold;1507.8;1494.6;1505.2 S;2.1

Sep;Comex Silver;17.805;17.485;17.752 S;0.136

Dec;Comex Silver;17.855;17.620;17.825 S;0.143

Sep;Coffee;98.20;95.80;96.40 S;-0.65

Dec;Coffee;100.45;98.15;98.70 S;-0.65

Aug;Crude Oil;54.14;52.73;54.03 S;0.66

