Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050
Feb;Live Cattle;99.775;92.525;96.325 S;-0.700
Nov;Feeder Cattle;132.575;130.000;132.075 S;1.850
Jan;Feeder Cattle;134.275;124.950;128.725 S;-1.350
Dec;Lean Hogs;67.450;65.150;65.850 S;-0.575
Feb;Lean Hogs;67.025;64.300;65.125 S;-0.750
Dec;Wheat;540^4;508^4;580^0 P;26^6
Mar;Wheat;539^0;508^0;567^6 P;24^0
Dec;KC Wheat;476^2;447^4;501^0 P;19^0
Mar;KC Wheat;479^4;452^6;504^6 P;17^2
Dec;MPS Wheat;529^6;509^0;537^4 P;10^4
Mar;MPS Wheat;537^4;518^0;546^2 P;10^4
Dec;Corn;354^6;336^4;348^4 P;10^2
Mar;Corn;360^0;342^4;353^4 P;9^2
Jan;Soybeans;855^6;825^0;881^4 P;17^6
Mar;Soybeans;859^0;831^0;884^6 P;15^2
Nov;BFP Milk;16.30;16.25;16.28 P;-0.06
Dec;BFP Milk;16.25;16.25;15.94 P;-0.03
Jan;BFP Milk;15.34;15.06;14.89 P;0.15
Feb;BFP Milk;15.47;15.18;15.15 P;0.19
Mar;BFP Milk;15.74;15.53;15.70 P;0.16
Mar;Sugar;11.68;11.31;11.41 S;0.14
May;Sugar;11.50;11.21;11.27 S;0.16
Dec;B-Pound;1.1908;1.1851;1.1891 P;-0.0032
Dec;J-Yen;0.90475;0.90335;0.90250 P;0.00110
Mar;Canada Dollar;0.69405;0.68500;0.70515 P;0.00255
Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10345;1.09295;1.09105;0.00085
Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0431;1.0283;1.0276;0.0010
Dec;US Dollar;103.700;102.110;100.835;-1.250
Dec;Comex Gold;1502.8;1645.7;1637.8;8.6
Feb;Comex Gold;1505.2;1644.6;1637.1;7.3
Dec;Comex Silver;12.205;11.895;14.837 P;0.470
Mar;Comex Silver;14.800;14.650;14.873 P;-0.203
Dec;Coffee;130.40;122.35;129.95 S;4.35
Mar;Coffee;129.05;121.95;128.95 S;3.55
Jul;Natural Gas;3.048;2.951;3.038 S;0.069
