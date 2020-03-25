Commodities
Commodities

Aug;Live Cattle;125.100;124.425;124.975 S;0.050

Feb;Live Cattle;99.775;92.525;96.325 S;-0.700

Nov;Feeder Cattle;132.575;130.000;132.075 S;1.850

Jan;Feeder Cattle;134.275;124.950;128.725 S;-1.350

Dec;Lean Hogs;67.450;65.150;65.850 S;-0.575

Feb;Lean Hogs;67.025;64.300;65.125 S;-0.750

Dec;Wheat;540^4;508^4;580^0 P;26^6

Mar;Wheat;539^0;508^0;567^6 P;24^0

Dec;KC Wheat;476^2;447^4;501^0 P;19^0

Mar;KC Wheat;479^4;452^6;504^6 P;17^2

Dec;MPS Wheat;529^6;509^0;537^4 P;10^4

Mar;MPS Wheat;537^4;518^0;546^2 P;10^4

Dec;Corn;354^6;336^4;348^4 P;10^2

Mar;Corn;360^0;342^4;353^4 P;9^2

Jan;Soybeans;855^6;825^0;881^4 P;17^6

Mar;Soybeans;859^0;831^0;884^6 P;15^2

Nov;BFP Milk;16.30;16.25;16.28 P;-0.06

Dec;BFP Milk;16.25;16.25;15.94 P;-0.03

Jan;BFP Milk;15.34;15.06;14.89 P;0.15

Feb;BFP Milk;15.47;15.18;15.15 P;0.19

Mar;BFP Milk;15.74;15.53;15.70 P;0.16

Mar;Sugar;11.68;11.31;11.41 S;0.14

May;Sugar;11.50;11.21;11.27 S;0.16

Dec;B-Pound;1.1908;1.1851;1.1891 P;-0.0032

Dec;J-Yen;0.90475;0.90335;0.90250 P;0.00110

Mar;Canada Dollar;0.69405;0.68500;0.70515 P;0.00255

Dec;Euro-Currency;1.10345;1.09295;1.09105;0.00085

Dec;Swiss Franc;1.0431;1.0283;1.0276;0.0010

Dec;US Dollar;103.700;102.110;100.835;-1.250

Dec;Comex Gold;1502.8;1645.7;1637.8;8.6

Feb;Comex Gold;1505.2;1644.6;1637.1;7.3

Dec;Comex Silver;12.205;11.895;14.837 P;0.470

Mar;Comex Silver;14.800;14.650;14.873 P;-0.203

Dec;Coffee;130.40;122.35;129.95 S;4.35

Mar;Coffee;129.05;121.95;128.95 S;3.55

Jul;Natural Gas;3.048;2.951;3.038 S;0.069

