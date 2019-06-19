Aug;Live Cattle;105.775;104.475;104.550 S;-1.000

Oct;Live Cattle;107.175;106.025;106.100 S;-0.950

Aug;Feeder Cattle;138.350;136.825;137.425 S;-0.275

Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.875;135.725;136.525 S;-0.725

Aug;Lean Hogs;83.175;80.925;83.000 S;1.300

Oct;Lean Hogs;77.750;76.025;77.450 S;0.850

Jul;Wheat;531^0;514^2;522^2 S;-9^2

Sep;Wheat;535^0;519^0;526^6 S;-8^6

Jul;KC Wheat;464^6;452^0;457^4 S;-7^6

Sep;KC Wheat;476^6;463^4;468^0 S;-9^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;552^0;539^4;541^4 S;-10^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;558^6;545^6;548^4 S;-10^2

Jul;Corn;451^6;438^2;441^0 S;-8^6

Sep;Corn;457^0;443^0;446^2 S;-9^2

Jul;Soybeans;913^4;901^4;903^2 S;-10^2

Aug;Soybeans;920^2;907^6;909^4 S;-10^6

Jul;BFP Milk;17.05;16.87;16.95 S;0.08

Aug;BFP Milk;17.30;17.19;17.23 S;0.03

Sep;BFP Milk;17.48;17.38;17.43 S;0.00

Oct;BFP Milk;17.54;17.44;17.48 S;0.02

Nov;BFP Milk;17.43;17.34;17.36 S;-0.02

Jul;Sugar;12.57;12.41;12.50 S;-0.11

Oct;Sugar;12.80;12.63;12.74 S;-0.09

Jun;B-Pound;1.2725;1.2594;1.2611 P;0.0103

Jun;J-Yen;0.93305;0.92685;0.92840 P;0.00385

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75355;0.74855;0.74865 P;0.00490

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13345;1.12665;1.12750 P;0.00515

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0162;1.0066;1.0081 P;0.0079

Jun;US Dollar;97.205;96.515;97.153 P;-0.538

Aug;Comex Gold;1360.0;1344.8;1348.8 S;6.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1365.2;1351.0;1354.7 S;5.3

Sep;Comex Silver;15.170;14.980;15.032 S;0.083

Dec;Comex Silver;15.265;15.080;15.135 S;0.050

Sep;Coffee;98.45;96.25;97.95 S;1.35

Dec;Coffee;102.00;99.95;101.50 S;1.25

Aug;Crude Oil;54.59;53.50;53.97 S;-0.02

