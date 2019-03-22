Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200
Oct;Live Cattle;121.150;118.950;120.025 S;0.050
Aug;Feeder Cattle;144.000;142.525;143.000 S;0.225
Oct;Feeder Cattle;155.300;152.800;154.050 S;0.050
Aug;Lean Hogs;89.100;83.500;87.025 S;0.425
Oct;Lean Hogs;97.825;91.025;95.675 S;0.925
Jul;Wheat;473^6;463^6;466^0 S;-0^4
Sep;Wheat;478^2;468^4;470^6 S;-0^6
Jul;KC Wheat;452^0;443^2;445^0 S;-2^0
Sep;KC Wheat;460^0;451^6;453^4 S;-1^6
Jul;MPS Wheat;576^6;567^2;572^2 S;0^0
Sep;MPS Wheat;576^0;567^6;570^6 S;-1^2
Jul;Corn;380^6;375^4;378^2 S;2^0
Sep;Corn;389^6;384^6;387^4 S;2^0
Jul;Soybeans;912^0;903^0;903^6 S;-6^6
Aug;Soybeans;925^4;916^4;917^2 S;-7^0
Jul;BFP Milk;15.49;15.26;15.29 S;-0.02
Aug;BFP Milk;15.58;15.35;15.39 S;-0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;15.80;15.52;15.58 S;-0.07
Oct;BFP Milk;16.16;15.92;15.96 S;-0.11
Nov;BFP Milk;16.33;16.11;16.13 S;-0.16
Jul;Sugar;12.70;12.43;12.57 S;0.07
Oct;Sugar;12.88;12.65;12.74 S;0.01
Jun;B-Pound;1.3279;1.3137;1.3130 P;0.0132
Jun;J-Yen;0.91735;0.90790;0.90890 P;0.00535
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.75135;0.74800;0.75075 P;-0.00220
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.14730;1.13540;1.14355 P;-0.00650
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0167;1.0111;1.0145 P;-0.0015
Jun;US Dollar;96.290;95.695;95.987 P;0.188
Aug;Comex Gold;1320.9;1312.8;1318.7 S;4.5
Oct;Comex Gold;1326.4;1319.6;1324.8 S;3.8
Sep;Comex Silver;15.550;15.365;15.407 S;-0.027
Dec;Comex Silver;15.640;15.460;15.500 S;-0.030
Sep;Coffee;98.15;96.45;96.65 S;-0.90
Dec;Coffee;100.90;99.25;99.40 S;-0.90
Aug;Crude Oil;60.29;58.52;59.29 S;-0.99
