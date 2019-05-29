Aug;Live Cattle;108.075;106.775;107.850 S;0.075

Oct;Live Cattle;108.375;107.100;108.150 S;0.250

Aug;Feeder Cattle;143.250;140.975;142.850 S;0.025

Oct;Feeder Cattle;143.025;140.125;142.725 S;0.500

Aug;Lean Hogs;88.325;84.475;87.800 S;2.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;89.600;85.950;89.125 S;1.775

Jul;Wheat;521^6;487^4;490^4 S;-14^2

Sep;Wheat;528^6;496^0;498^6 S;-13^2

Jul;KC Wheat;481^2;450^0;453^2 S;-7^4

Sep;KC Wheat;491^0;460^6;464^2 S;-7^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;568^0;543^0;548^6 S;-8^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;575^4;551^0;556^6 S;-8^0

Jul;Corn;438^0;412^2;418^6 S;-1^4

Sep;Corn;447^2;421^6;428^0 S;-1^4

Jul;Soybeans;892^6;863^4;872^0 S;16^0

Aug;Soybeans;899^2;870^0;878^4 S;15^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.10;16.00;16.07 S;0.00

Aug;BFP Milk;16.49;16.32;16.46 S;0.05

Sep;BFP Milk;16.85;16.66;16.81 S;0.15

Oct;BFP Milk;17.10;16.93;17.08 S;0.15

Nov;BFP Milk;17.11;16.94;17.05 S;0.19

Jul;Sugar;12.01;11.76;11.87 S;0.12

Oct;Sugar;12.33;12.11;12.24 S;0.15

Jun;B-Pound;1.2683;1.2623;1.2635 S;-0.0029

Jun;J-Yen;0.91750;0.91280;0.91500 S;-0.00120

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.74345;0.74025;0.74145 S;-0.00150

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.11900;1.11415;1.11510 S;-0.00325

Jun;Swiss Franc;0.9966;0.9929;0.9938 S;-0.0005

Jun;US Dollar;98.100;97.750;98.035 S;0.198

Aug;Comex Gold;1290.3;1283.8;1286.3 S;2.4

Oct;Comex Gold;1295.7;1289.8;1292.2 S;2.0

Sep;Comex Silver;14.450;14.320;14.411 S;0.085

Dec;Comex Silver;14.525;14.410;14.488 S;0.079

Sep;Coffee;102.45;98.15;101.75 S;3.45

Dec;Coffee;105.90;101.65;105.30 S;3.50

Aug;Crude Oil;59.29;57.22;58.95 S;-0.29

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments