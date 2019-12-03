Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050
Feb Live Cattle 125.825 125.125 125.650 S -0.150
Nov Feeder Cattle 143.275 141.275 142.375 S 0.225
Jan Feeder Cattle 143.675 141.875 142.925 S -0.100
Dec Lean Hogs 62.575 60.300 62.500 S 2.150
Feb Lean Hogs 68.450 65.550 68.375 S 2.225
Dec Wheat 548^0 532^0 530^4 S -12^6
Mar Wheat 541^2 524^2 525^2 S -10^0
Dec KC Wheat 444^0 431^4 422^4 S -14^6
Mar KC Wheat 445^4 436^2 436^6 S -2^4
Dec MPS Wheat 494^4 488^0 494^0 S 4^4
Mar MPS Wheat 517^4 510^0 513^4 S 3^6
Dec Corn 376^0 371^4 372^0 S -1^4
Mar Corn 384^6 380^2 381^2 S -0^6
Jan Soybeans 875^6 868^2 871^0 S 0^4
Mar Soybeans 890^4 882^6 885^4 S 0^2
Nov BFP Milk 20.41 20.40 20.41 0.01
Dec BFP Milk 19.38 19.17 19.32 ( 1 ) -0.04
Jan BFP Milk 19.03 18.80 18.95 ( 1 ) -0.04
Feb BFP Milk 18.32 18.05 18.18 ( 1 ) -0.08
Mar BFP Milk 17.85 17.67 17.76 ( 1 ) -0.09
Mar Sugar 12.92 12.74 12.86 S 0.11
May Sugar 12.97 12.81 12.92 S 0.10
Dec B-Pound 1.3017 1.2935 1.2995 ( 2 ) 0.0046
Dec J-Yen 0.92245 0.91630 0.92125 ( 1 ) 0.00300
Mar Canada Dollar 0.75325 0.75115 0.75230 ( 5 ) -0.00015
Dec Euro-Currency 1.11030 1.10745 1.10910 ( 1 ) 0.00025
Dec Swiss Franc 1.0154 1.0083 1.0139 ( 1 ) 0.0044
Dec US Dollar 97.880 97.585 97.685 ( 1 ) -0.106
Dec Comex Gold 1480.4 1459.5 1478.6 ( 1 ) 16.3
Feb Comex Gold 1487.7 1465.4 1483.0 ( 1 ) 13.8
Dec Comex Silver 17.160 16.810 17.150 ( 1 ) 0.314
Mar Dec Coffee 123.50 121.75 122.85 S 1.35
Mar Coffee 124.75 121.20 123.80 S 1.80
Comex Silver 17.285 16.945 17.250 ( 1 ) 0.284
Jan Crude Oil 56.80 55.35 56.26 0.30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.