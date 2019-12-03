Aug Live Cattle 125.100 124.425 124.975 S 0.050

Feb Live Cattle 125.825 125.125 125.650 S -0.150

Nov Feeder Cattle 143.275 141.275 142.375 S 0.225

Jan Feeder Cattle 143.675 141.875 142.925 S -0.100

Dec Lean Hogs 62.575 60.300 62.500 S 2.150

Feb Lean Hogs 68.450 65.550 68.375 S 2.225

Dec Wheat 548^0 532^0 530^4 S -12^6

Mar Wheat 541^2 524^2 525^2 S -10^0

Dec KC Wheat 444^0 431^4 422^4 S -14^6

Mar KC Wheat 445^4 436^2 436^6 S -2^4

Dec MPS Wheat 494^4 488^0 494^0 S 4^4

Mar MPS Wheat 517^4 510^0 513^4 S 3^6

Dec Corn 376^0 371^4 372^0 S -1^4

Mar Corn 384^6 380^2 381^2 S -0^6

Jan Soybeans 875^6 868^2 871^0 S 0^4

Mar Soybeans 890^4 882^6 885^4 S 0^2

Nov BFP Milk 20.41 20.40 20.41 0.01

Dec BFP Milk 19.38 19.17 19.32 ( 1 ) -0.04

Jan BFP Milk 19.03 18.80 18.95 ( 1 ) -0.04

Feb BFP Milk 18.32 18.05 18.18 ( 1 ) -0.08

Mar BFP Milk 17.85 17.67 17.76 ( 1 ) -0.09

Mar Sugar 12.92 12.74 12.86 S 0.11

May Sugar 12.97 12.81 12.92 S 0.10

Dec B-Pound 1.3017 1.2935 1.2995 ( 2 ) 0.0046

Dec J-Yen 0.92245 0.91630 0.92125 ( 1 ) 0.00300

Mar Canada Dollar 0.75325 0.75115 0.75230 ( 5 ) -0.00015

Dec Euro-Currency 1.11030 1.10745 1.10910 ( 1 ) 0.00025

Dec Swiss Franc 1.0154 1.0083 1.0139 ( 1 ) 0.0044

Dec US Dollar 97.880 97.585 97.685 ( 1 ) -0.106

Dec Comex Gold 1480.4 1459.5 1478.6 ( 1 ) 16.3

Feb Comex Gold 1487.7 1465.4 1483.0 ( 1 ) 13.8

Dec Comex Silver 17.160 16.810 17.150 ( 1 ) 0.314

Mar Dec Coffee 123.50 121.75 122.85 S 1.35

Mar Coffee 124.75 121.20 123.80 S 1.80

Comex Silver 17.285 16.945 17.250 ( 1 ) 0.284

Jan Crude Oil 56.80 55.35 56.26 0.30

