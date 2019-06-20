Aug;Live Cattle;105.825;103.550;103.950 S;-0.600

Oct;Live Cattle;107.125;105.175;105.575 S;-0.525

Aug;Feeder Cattle;137.750;135.550;135.825 S;-1.600

Oct;Feeder Cattle;137.150;134.575;134.700 S;-1.825

Aug;Lean Hogs;83.850;80.525;80.900 S;-2.100

Oct;Lean Hogs;78.175;75.400;75.725 S;-1.725

Jul;Wheat;529^0;515^4;526^4 S;4^2

Sep;Wheat;534^6;519^6;531^6 S;5^0

Jul;KC Wheat;465^2;451^4;460^4 S;3^0

Sep;KC Wheat;475^0;461^2;470^6 S;2^6

Jul;MPS Wheat;545^0;537^6;538^2 S;-3^2

Sep;MPS Wheat;552^2;545^0;545^4 S;-3^0

Jul;Corn;450^6;436^4;450^0 S;9^0

Sep;Corn;455^2;442^0;454^6 S;8^4

Jul;Soybeans;917^4;896^4;915^4 S;12^2

Aug;Soybeans;923^4;903^0;921^6 S;12^2

Jul;BFP Milk;17.18;16.97;17.11 S;0.20

Aug;BFP Milk;17.43;17.23;17.38 S;0.17

Sep;BFP Milk;17.56;17.43;17.53 S;0.13

Oct;BFP Milk;17.60;17.49;17.57 S;0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;17.45;17.39;17.42 S;0.09

Jul;Sugar;12.50;12.43;12.43 S;-0.07

Oct;Sugar;12.76;12.66;12.68 S;-0.06

Jun;B-Pound;1.2776;1.2693;1.2748 S;0.0034

Jun;J-Yen;0.93870;0.93065;0.93820 S;0.00515

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.76175;0.75500;0.75975 S;0.00525

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.13940;1.13070;1.13690 S;0.00410

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0291;1.0144;1.0277 S;0.0109

Jun;US Dollar;96.705;96.045;96.138 S;-0.432

Aug;Comex Gold;1397.7;1361.3;1396.9 S;44.3

Oct;Comex Gold;1403.4;1367.3;1402.9 S;44.6

Sep;Comex Silver;15.590;15.190;15.568 S;0.483

Dec;Comex Silver;15.685;15.300;15.669 S;0.480

Sep;Coffee;101.95;98.60;101.80 S;3.85

Dec;Coffee;105.45;102.15;105.35 S;3.85

Aug;Crude Oil;57.37;54.35;57.07 S;3.21

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments