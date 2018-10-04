Commercial Creamery Co. will be bringing in a 22,000 square-foot dryer building in order to “expand and modernize what we’re doing here,” President and CEO Michael Gilmartin said. The expansion is estimated to cost between $8 million and $9 million, and will probably create a handful of jobs.
But the project is about three months behind. That’s because the company fabricating the steel building was waiting for steel after U.S. tariffs created a shortage, Gilmartin said.
“The bad news remains that we’ll be forced to go through construction in the middle of the winter,” he said. “If it’s a mild winter, that’s not so bad.”
Foundation work started this week after the company completed work to relocate a sewer line. The construction will take another three months, with equipment installation happening between January and March. It’ll probably be ready to operate by spring, Gilmartin said.
Commercial Creamery Co. has had operations in Jerome since 1978, but its headquarters are in Spokane, Wash.
“This is a great place for us to do manufacturing here,” he said. “The workers are great — there’s just not a lot of them.”
