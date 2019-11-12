New businesses continue to open up shop in Twin Falls. The following list highlights some recent openings, businesses that are scheduled to open soon, and some that have closed.
Texas Roadhouse
The Woodbury Corporation, owner of the Magic Valley Mall, has submitted a permit for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Pole Line Road next to Olive Garden. The business will be at the old AT&T location.
Magic Valley Brewing
Magic Valley Brewing at 208 Broadway Avenue N. in Buhl has almost completed a new beer garden. Co-owner Judy White said the addition should be open by December, and will be equipped with outdoor heaters. “It’s going to look really cool,” White said.
Bronco Shop
The Bronco Shop at 176 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. has closed.
TownePlace Suites
TownePlace Suites, a Marriott property, has opened next to the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Twin Falls. The hotel advertises itself as a long-term stay option.
LJ Studio and Events
LJ Studio and Events at 1300 Kimberly Rd. Suite 3 had its grand opening this month in Twin Falls.
Rocky Mountain Flooring
Rocky Mountain Flooring moved to a new location this month at 1643 Locust St. N.
Batteries Plus Bulbs
Batteries Plus Bulbs is now open at 537 Blue Lakes N. in Twin Falls.
Snake River Pools and Spa
Snake River Pools and Spa has opened a new clearance center at the former Rocky Mountain Flooring location at 1155 Florence Avenue.
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness opened last week at 1763 Fillmore St. in Twin Falls. The gym is in the old Hancock Fabrics property and will have a grand opening Nov. 20.
If you know of any Magic Valley openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Colin Tiernan at 208-735-3234, or by email at ctiernan@magicvalley.com.
