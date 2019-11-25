Good morning, Times-News readers!

If you're receiving this email, it means you're a member. Aside from getting great local news, it means you're eligible to claim one of 10 VIP spots for our Festival of Lights Parade next week.

Festival of Lights Parade

The Idaho Operation Livesaver float moves down the route Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, during the Festival of Lights Parade on Main Ave. in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The parade, set for 5:45 p.m. Dec. 6, has more than 50 entries and will travel down Main Avenue in Twin Falls.

This year, we'll even have a dance number. A VIP spot means you'll have a spot in the middle of it all reserved for you. We'll also have some hot cocoa to keep you warm.

I'll keep this simple. Just email me at asmith@magicvalley.com if you'd like to claim a spot and how many people (up to four total) you'll have. These will go fast, so don't delay!

See you there!

As always, thanks for being a member, and thank you for reading!

Editor Alison Smith

Alison Smith

Alison Smith, Editor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments