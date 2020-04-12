Coming Into the Light, Rev. Warren Rachele, Hope Community Church, Paul

When the sun rose over Jerusalem on that first Resurrection Sunday nearly 2,000 years ago, all of history had been changed. A single truth had moved history in a new direction as the light of the rising sun spread over the city, over Joseph’s tomb and over the disheartened and frightened followers of Jesus. God’s great mercy — his loving grace — promised from the earliest days of history had culminated on the cross at Golgotha and His Son Jesus had died, crushed under the weight of the sin of all of humankind. Jesus bore the full force and fury of God’s wrath, satisfying the penalty for humankind’s rebellion. The good news of this merciful act was hidden in the darkness of a borrowed tomb, a heavy stone rolled across to seal the entrance. However, when the sun peeked above the horizon on Easter morning, the good news of the fulfillment of God’s promises came with it. When the tomb is found empty and it’s revealed that the Lord is alive, the life in full that God intends for us is revealed. When Jesus came into the light, He brought life with Him.
The sunrise on Easter morning reminds us that life comes with it. Jesus, the light of the world has risen! Jesus, the way and the truth and the life has risen! Jesus the bread of life, the living water has risen! In the light of this glorious morning let us remember what Jesus promised, “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” The light of the world brings life to the world. The horrible crucifixion of Friday night bathed the world in darkness, obscuring God’s most loving act, the giving of His only begotten son. The darkness had to come before the light so that we could be released from the penalty of our rebellion against God. That good news is revealed in the warming rays of sunshine on Easter morning. The Light of the World is risen. The light has come and life, life in full, follows with it.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!