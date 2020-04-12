Coming Into the Light, Rev. Warren Rachele, Hope Community Church, Paul

When the sun rose over Jerusalem on that first Resurrection Sunday nearly 2,000 years ago, all of history had been changed. A single truth had moved history in a new direction as the light of the rising sun spread over the city, over Joseph’s tomb and over the disheartened and frightened followers of Jesus. God’s great mercy — his loving grace — promised from the earliest days of history had culminated on the cross at Golgotha and His Son Jesus had died, crushed under the weight of the sin of all of humankind. Jesus bore the full force and fury of God’s wrath, satisfying the penalty for humankind’s rebellion. The good news of this merciful act was hidden in the darkness of a borrowed tomb, a heavy stone rolled across to seal the entrance. However, when the sun peeked above the horizon on Easter morning, the good news of the fulfillment of God’s promises came with it. When the tomb is found empty and it’s revealed that the Lord is alive, the life in full that God intends for us is revealed. When Jesus came into the light, He brought life with Him.