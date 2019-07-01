In case you have missed the first two events, I wanted to make sure you learned about our new events that are just for members.
Subscribers of the Times-News and Magicvalley.com are invited once a month (or more) to join local journalists at an event just for them.
In June, Times-News photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin hosted a newsroom talk discussing the photography from their recent Big Story projects on refugees in the Magic Valley. They also shared stories behind the photos and talk about the work of getting access to the diverse communities of Magic Valley refugees.
Attendees got exclusive access to see sneak peek photos from two future refugee projects that are in the works and ask questions of the photographers.
In May, select members were invited to a meet-and-greet event with Times-News reporters.
Look for future members-only events and other News+ perks this summer advertised in this newsletter and in your daily paper.
Thanks for reading,
Editor Alison Smith
