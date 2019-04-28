PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a Colorado State Patrol squad car during a traffic stop, dragged a trooper for a short distance and then led other officers on a high-speed chase until he crashed and was arrested.

Officials say the trooper and the suspect were treated for minor injuries after the confrontation on Interstate 25 near Pueblo Sunday.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Richard Twomey of Livermore, California. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The injured trooper’s name wasn’t released. The patrol says he tried to stop Twomey from taking the car when he was dragged.

Officials say the ensuing chase exceeded 100 mph (160 kilometers per hour).

The patrol says Twomey had been pulled over for driving the wrong way on I-25.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments