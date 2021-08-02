Colorado River: Wrapping up a trip of a life time

Editor's note: Rupert's Alice Schenk took a rafting trip down the Colorado River in May. In this last piece of the story she sums up her adventures.
Living in community like this, hiking the trails, sitting for hours on a raft, making, and eating meals, and doing dishes together, you have time to talk. Talk is such a great word. When I rafted the Loscha in 2017 with some of this group I told them that when I am nervous, I talk a lot. I hadn’t shut up all morning. They noticed. At the conclusion of this trip as we sat around a campfire (we packed in our wood per instructions given) Randy handed out the ‘Stone Awards’ something he has done for quite a while. I got the ‘Verbose Award.’ I must have been nervous during this adventure.
Brian got the ‘Nemo Award’ for his numerous immersion and submersion moments in the Colorado River. He was ‘maytagging’ rolling and banging around in the violent rapids as the water hydraulics chewed him up and spit him out several times!.
Ann Garn received the ‘Toughest Nut Award’ and rightly so. When her raft tossed her like cookies into the river and she was underneath it momentarily, she rebounded so well and moved on so quickly I could not help but admire her strength and determination. I shall never forget seeing her and her crew paddling strong over Lava Falls riding those huge waves like a roller-coaster! It takes a concerted effort to power a raft over big rapids, and those were unbelievable.
The ‘PTR Award’ (Poorest Trained Raft) was given to Alan H. along with a training rope with a pre-tied bowline so that he could learn how to tether his raft. We were all laughing so hard at Randy’s vivid description of Alan tying the rope to his raft and leading it around like a ‘well trained raft!’
Did you know that in November 2006 a list of “New Seven Wonders of the World” as chosen by six judges were revealed? The Grand Canyon was added as an eighth wonder on November 24, 2006, from viewer feedback. This canyon land is one of the finest things I have seen this side of Heaven. Rafting through the canyon lands there is so much that left me continuously exclaiming, ‘WOW!’ One formation sitting way up high looked like a fortress and I couldn’t help but sing, “A Mighty Fortress is our God.” I relax taking it all in. I watch the clouds and the shapes they become. I see so many things in the rock formations also. The key isn’t just being in nature it’s noticing it. Scientists know that nature affects us so positively. Perhaps in noticing nature we catch a glimpse of the God who created it and who in turn notices us.
We know that one day we shall die and there is nothing we can do about it. So, to live receptive to whatever the day holds in store is important for me. It is not the tick of the clock that gives me today, it is the tick of my heart. But if we are not mindful, we lose sight of all the things that bring us wonder. On this adventure we are not ‘wedded to our watch.’ All we have is now.
Now is the time. Take the risk. Go do something courageous, unique, and memorable! Something outside your comfort zone. And take others with you. It's more fun that way. Here's the deal. We cannot do everything. So, we have to make choices. And the power of an invitation is huge. It is like a wonderful welcome mat beckoning us to come along and join the adventure. Time on adventure is never wasted. These were ‘magical’ moments and days for me with unvisited places to go, new scenes to see and new friends to get to know.
And those stars! I would step out in the night to look up at them or peek at them out my tent window. So brilliant in the sky. I asked God to give me the right words to describe the stars, but I could not locate them in my brain. Then one morning I wrote this down from my devotional reading. “So many glowing dots that shimmer and wink. Pinpricks of light born of fire and heat that stand out in contrast to the ink black sky!”
Under those stars at night there were also ‘bat shows’ in the canyon with bats darting here and there. Sleeping on cots gave you some amazing face ‘fly overs.’
‘Once in a Lifetime Team 2021’ you are all shining stars in my book. I have so enjoyed doing life with you on the Colorado River these past two weeks. Admiral Alan, thanks again so very much for all the love and attention to detail that went into this incredible Grand Canyon adventure. I stand amazed at your joy and obvious pleasure of inviting and including others (me) to be a part of your passion for rafting.
“God give us men! A time like this demands strong minds, great hearts, true faith, and ready hands: Men who have honor,” says Josiah Gilbert Holland 1819-1881.
I am thankful for the men and women on this trip and the kindness that rolled throughout our rafting experience. I don’t want to forget that the camaraderie and bands of friendships forged in experiences that take your breath away are exceptional. I remain so very thankful to be a part of this amazing group of friends.
I am thankful for strong bodies, good food and great laughter. I am thankful for a hedge of protection and for angel escorts down the rapids. I found it amazing to catch the rhythm of the waves and move with the raft through the tough places, as if we were riding a mechanical bull. And whenever the rough places fell away behind us, I realized anew how much delight had been crammed into those moments. To shoot rapids through air electric with excitement fills a person with life and energy, making unforgettable calendar days.
Caption Jason, you are the best! Chief Mate/First Officer Randy, thanks for the stories and laughter. I’m signing off now, Deckhand Alice.
At home I am achy. I took four naps one day. No joke. My own stories and memories are wrapping themselves around me and settling in my heart. They will make me smile for years to come. I am grateful for life and opportunity.