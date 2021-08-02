Colorado River: Wrapping up a trip of a life time

The ‘PTR Award’ (Poorest Trained Raft) was given to Alan H. along with a training rope with a pre-tied bowline so that he could learn how to tether his raft. We were all laughing so hard at Randy’s vivid description of Alan tying the rope to his raft and leading it around like a ‘well trained raft!’

Did you know that in November 2006 a list of “New Seven Wonders of the World” as chosen by six judges were revealed? The Grand Canyon was added as an eighth wonder on November 24, 2006, from viewer feedback. This canyon land is one of the finest things I have seen this side of Heaven. Rafting through the canyon lands there is so much that left me continuously exclaiming, ‘WOW!’ One formation sitting way up high looked like a fortress and I couldn’t help but sing, “A Mighty Fortress is our God.” I relax taking it all in. I watch the clouds and the shapes they become. I see so many things in the rock formations also. The key isn’t just being in nature it’s noticing it. Scientists know that nature affects us so positively. Perhaps in noticing nature we catch a glimpse of the God who created it and who in turn notices us.