Colorado meatpacking plant closed for coronavirus testing

DENVER (AP) — A major meatpacking plant in Colorado will be closed until April 24 while its owner, JBS USA, works with state and federal authorities to arrange coronavirus testing for its 5,000 workers, sanitize the plant and adopt other measures to combat the virus after at least two workers died, the company said Monday.

JBS USA's announcement came after Gov. Jared Polis told reporters he had spoken to Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend and on Monday to arrange getting testing kits to the plant in Greeley. JBS USA had announced Friday it was closing the plant after the deaths.

"Our priority is to restore this critical part of our national food security," the governor said.

The company said in a statement that the plant will operate with diminished staff for two days to ship existing product. It said it's advising employees to stay at home while the plant is closed and that it will pay workers during the closure.

On Friday, CEO Andre Nogueira said the company was paying more than $1 million for thousands of testing kits for workers at the plant.