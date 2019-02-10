STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man's attempt to launch a world record aerial fireworks shell has failed.
The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Tim Borden, a pyrotechnics expert, tried to launch the 62-inch diameter shell from the top of Howelsen Hill Ski Area in northern Colorado on Saturday night, but it exploded too early. The firework was supposed to shoot about a mile (1.6 kilometers) into the sky before combusting.
Borden has said it's difficult to calculate how much explosives are needed to successfully launch the 2,500-pound shell. He and his team spent years testing progressively larger fireworks, including a 48-inch shell that was the largest ever launched in North America.
Borden vowed not to give up after the failed attempt, saying, "We'll be back here again next winter."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.