Colorado Catholics allowed to celebrate in-person Mass again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DENVER (AP) — Catholics across much of Colorado are allowed to celebrate Mass in-person again as the coronavirus eases in the state, church officials said.

While the details vary church to church, congregants must wear masks and practice social distancing, Colorado Public Radio reported Sunday. Schedules also have changed, and some churches are celebrating Mass more frequently and are asking people to sign up ahead of time to attend.

Mary Pettifor of Littleton said she has enjoyed watching services from all over the world online over the last few weeks, but it’s not the same as attending in person.

“This is the real thing. This is our Mass. This is our Lord. Body, blood, soul and divinity,” she said. “And if you compare that to something online, that’s nothing.”

She used a scarf to cover her nose and mouth at the Holy Ghost Church in downtown Denver on Saturday and said she isn’t worried about getting sick.

“What will be will be,” she said. “If you’re a Catholic and if you’re in the state of grace, then you have to be ready to die anyway.”

Not all Catholic churches in Colorado are offering services.