College roundup: WSU baseball slips past Cal to take series

Vaughn Mauterer (1-1) absorbed the loss, allowing three hits and three runs, two earned, in two innings of work. He struck out three.

Kolden doubled with two outs in the top of the third, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.

Washington State made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Montez led off with a single. After an out, senior third baseman Jack Smith was hit by a pitch. An out later, McKeon sent one to the gap in left-center, scoring Montez and Smith.

Selma then homered with one out in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-1.

Kolden and junior infielder Kyle Manzardo each singled with one out in the fifth. With runners on the corners, Montez grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Kolden to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Nathan Manning led off with a single. Two outs later, Zobac homered to right to make it 4-3.

Cal threatened in the bottom of the fourth as Manning doubled with one out. But the Cougars got a pair of groundouts to end the Bears' final threat of the game.