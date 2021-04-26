College roundup: WSU baseball slips past Cal to take series

BERKELEY, Calif. — Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden produced a run all by himself Sunday and junior outfielder Jacob McKeon had a two-run double as the Washington State baseball team turned back California 4-3 at Evans Diamond to take two of three games in the Pac-12 series.
"I think the numbers a little bit deceiving offensively," Cougars coach Brian Green said. "I thought we had a lot of quality at-bats. Again, this is just a tough place to play. We hammered a few balls that just got caught, and it can demoralize you a little bit. We went through a stretch where we were having quality at-bats and not getting paid, but we stuck with it."
Kolden finished with two hits for the Cougars (19-15, 7-11 Pac-12), who have won each of their two conference series on the road this season and it was WSU's first series win at Cal since 2015. Senior outfielder Collin Montez also had a hit, scored a run and added an RBI.
Steven Zobac had a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Quentin Selma had a solo shot in the third inning to account for the offense for the Golden Bears (19-19, 6-9).
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (3-5) allowed three hits and all of the runs in five innings of work to pick up the win. He struck out five. Sophomore right-hander Grant Taylor worked didn't allow a runner in the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out three, to pick up the save.
Vaughn Mauterer (1-1) absorbed the loss, allowing three hits and three runs, two earned, in two innings of work. He struck out three.
Kolden doubled with two outs in the top of the third, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.
Washington State made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Montez led off with a single. After an out, senior third baseman Jack Smith was hit by a pitch. An out later, McKeon sent one to the gap in left-center, scoring Montez and Smith.
Selma then homered with one out in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-1.
Kolden and junior infielder Kyle Manzardo each singled with one out in the fifth. With runners on the corners, Montez grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Kolden to make it 4-1.
In the bottom of the inning, Nathan Manning led off with a single. Two outs later, Zobac homered to right to make it 4-3.
Cal threatened in the bottom of the fourth as Manning doubled with one out. But the Cougars got a pair of groundouts to end the Bears' final threat of the game.
"The story of the game was the pitching," Green said. "Hawkins was phenomenal. All of our pitchers were. (Senior left-hander Michael) Newstrom, Grant Taylor, did not give up a free base today and that's really hard to do. Cal is really aggressive, really left-handed (bats) and it's a tough match-up for us given that we don't have a lot of left-handed (pitchers). Our guys had to show up with fastball, sink, change-up and mix them up.
"Friday was such a gut punch and for us to come back and win two on the road, in a tough place to play, specifically for us ... really proud of the guys."
Washington State next plays at Gonzaga at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WSU 001 210 000—4 7 0
California 000 120 000—3 4 2
Dakota Hawkins, Michael Newstrom (6), Grant Taylor (7) and Jake Meyer; Jack Wolger, Joe Ammirato (2), Vaughn Mauterer (3), Mitchell Scott (5), Aaron Roberts (6), Ian Villers (7), Josh White (9) and Cole Elvis.
W—Hawkins. L—Mauterer. S—Taylor.
WSU hits — Kodie Kolden 2 (2B), Jacob McKeon (2B), Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez, Jack Smith, Justin Van De Brake.
California hits — Nathan Manning 2 (2B), Steven Zobac (HR), Quentin Selma (HR).
MEN'S GOLF
Idaho sits fourth at Big Sky
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Freshman Jose Suryadinata is tied for second place in helping Idaho sit in fourth place after the first round of the Big Sky championship meet at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Vandals shot a 308 as a team, nine shots behind leader Sacramento State.
Suryadinata shot a 2-over-par 74, four shots behind the Hornets' Casey Leebrick.
The second round of three-round event continues today.
WOMEN'S GOLF
WSU trio finish play at Pac-12 tourney
STANFORD, Calif. — Senior Emily Baumgart led three Washington State players at the Pac-12 championship meet.
Baumgart finished in a tie for 42nd place with a 17-over-par 230 in three rounds of play.
Junior Amy Chu placed 51st at 24-over 237 and junior Cameron March was 52nd at 32-over 245.