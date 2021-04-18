College roundup: WSU baseball loses finale, series to Arizona

PULLMAN — Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake had two hits and drove in five runs Sunday, but Washington State couldn’t capitalize on its chances and fell 14-8 to No. 13 Arizona in the finale of a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson, junior catcher Jake Meyer and freshman infielder Kyle Russell each had three hits for the Cougars (17-14, 5-10 Pac-12), who lost three of their four games on their homestand that just concluded.

Kobe Kato went 4-for-5 for the Wildcats (23-11, 9-6), who had 18 hits on the day. Jacob Berry was 3-for-6 with two homers, a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Daniel Susac also had three hits. Donta Williams, Branden Boissiere and Ryan Holgate all had two hits.

Chandler Murphy (4-0) allowed three hits and four walks in 3⅓ innngs to pick up the win. He struck out five. Vince Vannelle pitched two-hit ball in the final 1⅓ innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (2-5) allowed two hits, one walk and three runs, one earned, in 2⅔ innings to absorb the loss. He struck out two.

Washington State scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-3 lead. But they could have gotten more.