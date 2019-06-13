CSI logo with eagle

CASPER — The College National Finals Rodeo continued Thursday in Casper, Wyoming. 

The CSI women's team sits in second place in the team standings with 230 points. The CSI men ended Thursday's competition in 19th place out of 53 teams with 145 points. 

The College of Southern Idaho's Bronc Mariott received a no score in the third go of bareback riding. 

CSI's Daniel Eary also received a no score in the third go of steer wrestling. 

The fourth and final round of the third go will begin Friday at 7 p.m. All of the action is available to watch online on ESPN3 or ESPN+

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments