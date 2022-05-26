College of Southern Idaho offers enrichment course and Summer Science Junior Camps

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center is offering these enrichment courses this summer.

You can register online for all the courses and camps at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

GRANT WRITING 101: FINDING, WRITING, & WINNING THE FUNDING YOU NEED, XFIN 033 M20

The course will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. Thursday June 8, MC Center A08, instructor, Emily English, fee, $75, ages 16 and up.

The one day workshop is focused on enhancing the skill set of both beginning and experienced grant writers. During the course, the instructors will cover finding and preparing to write a winning grant proposal, writing grant proposals that reviewers want to fund, and knowing what to do before and after your proposal is funded. Attendees will walk away with answers to questions like these: “Where can I find money for myself, my company, or my organization?”, “How does the grant process really work?”, “What can grant money be used for?” and “What are grant funders really looking for?” Additionally, a significant portion of the time will be available for attendees to ask and receive answers to questions that are specific to them, their organizations, and their funding needs. The instructor brings an extensive history of more than 20 years’ experience working with grants, government and public agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations.

CSI Summer Science Junior Camp 2022 – FORENSICS, YKID 001 M20

The camp will be held from 1 – 3:30, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jun 14, 15, MC Center, instructor, staff, fee, $30, kindergarteners through first grade, ages 5-6.

Don’t let your older siblings have all the fun! You can come to the Science Camp, too! Younger explorers will be introduced to the same scientific concepts featured in Science Camp “Forensics”, but in a hands-on environment suited for younger learners.

CSI Summer Science Camp 2022 – FORENSICS, YKID 001 M21

The camp will be held from 1 – 3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday ., Jun 13 – 16, MC Center, instructor, staff, fee, $55, grades 2-3.

Are you a young Einstein? Like to design like Leonardo Da Vinci? Curious like Marie Curie? A detective in the making? Research interesting topics, test hypotheses, participate in fun hands-on activities, and conduct cool experiments in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and more all while having a super fun summer camp experience. When you enroll, please register in the grade you will be attending this fall.

CSI Summer Science Camp 2022 – FORENSICS, YKID 001 M22

The camp will be held from 1- 3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday, June 13 – 16, MC Center, instructor, staff, fee, $55, grades 4-5.

Are you a young Einstein? Like to design like Leonardo Da Vinci? Curious like Marie Curie? A detective in the making? Research interesting topics, test hypotheses, participate in fun hands-on activities, and conduct cool experiments in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and more all while having a super fun summer camp experience. When you enroll, please register in the grade you will be attending this fall.

CSI Summer Science Camp 2022 – FORENSICS, YKID 001 M23

The camp will be held from 1-3:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday, June 13 – 16, MC Center, instructor, staff, fee, $55, grades 6-7

Are you a young Einstein? Like to design like Leonardo Da Vinci? Curious like Marie Curie? A detective in the making? Research interesting topics, test hypotheses, participate in fun hands-on activities, and conduct cool experiments in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and more all while having a super fun summer camp experience. When you enroll, please register in the grade you will be attending this fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0