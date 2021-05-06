College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education classes

BURLEY — Leslie Lambert, also known as Leslie Redhead, is an artist, teacher, illustrator, and author whose watercolor paintings have earned international awards and recognition.
In addition to being a signature member of the Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS), and the Canadian Society for Painters in Watercolour (CSPWC,) Leslie holds a Master of Education degree in art education.
Leslie recently won Best of Show in the Idaho Watercolor Society’s Annual Exhibition and her painting of the Snake River Canyon, Believing in Magic, can be viewed at the Twin Falls, Idaho Downtown Commons. Believing in Magic also won the Northwest Watercolor Society’s 80th Annual International Exhibition Membership Award in 2020. She is the author of Watercolor 365 and the illustrator of the children’s book, Island in the Salish Sea by Sheryl McFarlane.
The artist is a former CSI and Declo High School instructor, now residing in Colville, WA. She currently conducts courses and workshops online that were previously taught throughout Canada, the U.S., and Spain. Leslie is known for her pouring watercolor technique, collaborating with Opus Art Supplies in Vancouver, BC and Winsor & Newton Watercolours to create a short video showing her process. This video can be viewed on Opus Art Supplies YouTube Channel. The pouring process can also be viewed on her own YouTube channel.
She will offer the following classes that will be taught in person and over ZOOM.
To register for any of the classes go to communityed.csi.edu or call 208- 678-1400.
Negative Painting, Positive Thinking in Watercolor
Instructor: Leslie Lambert (Redhead)
4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12
Cost: $30 + $10 supply fee
This class is an exciting way to explore watercolor. Using washes of color, you will learn how to paint positive and negative shapes in watercolor as you create a fun and free floral painting. All levels welcome. Lambert, is an artist, teacher, illustrator, and author whose watercolor paintings have earned international awards and recognition.
Going with the Flow of Watercolor
Instructor: Leslie Lambert (Redhead)
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, May 14, 15
Cost: $150 + supplies (a supply kit for the course can be purchased from Leslie for $25).
Discover the excitement and joy of poured watercolors. Leslie Lambert will show how to produce luminous works by painting and layering with flowing pigments. This is done with thoughtful planning and design that works well with the freedom of poured paint. All levels welcome. Lambert is an artist, teacher, illustrator, and author whose watercolor paintings have earned international awards and recognition.