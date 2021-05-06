College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education classes

BURLEY — Leslie Lambert, also known as Leslie Redhead, is an artist, teacher, illustrator, and author whose watercolor paintings have earned international awards and recognition.

In addition to being a signature member of the Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS), and the Canadian Society for Painters in Watercolour (CSPWC,) Leslie holds a Master of Education degree in art education.

Leslie recently won Best of Show in the Idaho Watercolor Society’s Annual Exhibition and her painting of the Snake River Canyon, Believing in Magic, can be viewed at the Twin Falls, Idaho Downtown Commons. Believing in Magic also won the Northwest Watercolor Society’s 80th Annual International Exhibition Membership Award in 2020. She is the author of Watercolor 365 and the illustrator of the children’s book, Island in the Salish Sea by Sheryl McFarlane.