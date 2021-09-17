College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus Community Enrichment classes

BURLEY — The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus is offering the following Community Enrichment classes.
Over 60 & Getting Fit Classes XART 008 M20
Over 60 & Fit Classes are FREE! Register and Join Anytime! Welcome to an award-winning program that emphasizes walking as low-impact cardiovascular movement, as well as stretching and resistance training in multiple location in the Mini-Cassia area. This is a free program sponsored by the College of Southern Idaho in partnership with the CSI Office on Aging. You may register in person at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center Office or call (208) 678-1400 and register over the phone.
8 - 8:50 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Rupert Civic Center, instructor, Alice Schenk
9 - 9:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Aug. 23 - Dec. 16, Rupert Civic Center, instructor, Alice Schenk
8:30 - 9:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Aug. 23 - Dec. 16, Oregon Trail Rec Center, instructor LuAnn Broadhead
10 - 10:50 a.m., Aug. 23 - Dec. 16, ZOOM, Rayette Barendregt and LuAnn Broadhead
11 - 11:50 a.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24 - Dec. 16, MC CSI Gym, Rayette Barendregt
POTTERY WORKSHOP XART 008 M20
Come play with us in the clay! Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore an array of ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing your own personal style using clay as an expressive medium. From the raw clay to a finished piece suitable for food use or decoration. Craft bowls, cups, or a wind chimes, or even that museum forgery! Students will do free-hand, molding, wheel-throwing, and slab building. Check with instructor for open studio periods. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
4:30 - 7 p.m., Thursdays, Sept. 16 - Oct. 21, MC Center A16, instructor DeAnn Goodwin, cost is $55 plus $20 for a bag of clay
GOOGLE PHOTOS I: INTRO TO GOOGLE PHOTOS/CLOUD STORAGE XCMP 199 M20
1 - 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, MC Center A25 , instructor Amy Christopherson, cost $20
GOOGLE PHOTOS II: INTERMEDIATE GOOGLE PHOTOS/ALBUMS AND SHARING XCMP 199 M21
In this interactive workshop, learn how to use the free cloud storage that is available through Google Photos. In the first session, we will find, organize, and edit the pictures that can be automatically uploaded to the Google Photo Cloud site. Bring your phone or device to work from the App, or have a Gmail address to log into a desktop computer. Using Google Photos can free up space on your phone or computer and make your images more accessible. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add the album as well! You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
1 - 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, MC Center A25, instructor Amy Christopherson, cost, $20
GOOGLE PHOTOS III: PRODUCTS AND PHOTOBOOK WITH GOOGLE ALBUMS XCMP 199 M22
It’s time to get these digital images and albums off your device or desktop computer and into the hands of family and friends. We will review photobooks and digital scrapbooking resources available to you so that your pictures can become special gifts for all! We will teach you how to organize a book or scrapbook pages, but the finished product will be up to you to order. There is no pressure to make a final project, but we will equip you with tips and tools to make something special! You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
1- 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, MC Center A25, instructor Amy Christopherson, cost, $20
GOOGLE PHOTOS COMPLETE SERIES XCMP 199 M23
Register for the entire series of Google photos and save! Signing up for the bundle of informative Google Photos classes costs $50.
HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE TAMALES XHEC 010 M20
Join us for a culinary adventure and learn how to make tamales at home with your friends & family! Tamales are made with masa – a nixtamalized corn dough – lard or oil, and rich broth. Tamales are usually wrapped in corn husks and filled with different proteins and salsa, or fruits before being cooked using steam. They are fun to share at potlucks, parties, or family celebrations. We will be making three types of tamales using freshly made corn masa – Rajas (Roasted Pepper) and cheese, Shredded Chicken, and Sweet Tamales filled with pineapple, raisins, and coconut. Plus, enjoy a complimentary glass of Horchata during class! You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
6:30 - 9 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 or Nov. 15, CSI MC Center A14, instructor Noemi Herrera, cost is $30 plus $15 for supplies
RETIRE WITH CONFIDENCE XFIN 034 M20
Retirement is glowing on the horizon… what do you see – goals… dreams… a certain lifestyle? You’ve worked and saved; you’ve anticipated that Social Security and maybe a pension will pay a portion of your way in retirement. You feel like you’re on the right track… but what now - do you have enough to fund your entire retirement? In this class we will explore how to create your retirement plan, Social Security, pension options, income investing, annuities, other income generating assets, budgeting, investing in retirement, health care, tax strategies, and estate planning. Instructor Brian J Scott, CRPC®, a Magic Valley native, is the owner and founder of Elevánt Wealth and has built a successful practice focused on helping his clients confidently transition into retirement. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
6 - 9 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 21 - Oct. 5, MC Center A7, instructor Brian Scott, cost is $49 and includes one guest at no charge
THE SCIENCE OF FRENCH FRIES & ICE CREAM! YKID 006 M21
Do you love ice cream? Did you know you can make delicious ice cream at home using simple ingredients? Let’s make some together and learn how you can combine different ingredients to make your own flavor combinations! We will also learn about the science behind making French fries. Along the way you will also learn some fun facts about Idaho’s local potato, dairy and sugar industries. *Pre-registration is mandatory so that instructor can purchase materials. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
1 - 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, MC Center A14, instructor Dr. Rick Parker, cost is $15, for ages 8 and up
SAFE SITTER BABYSITTER TRAINING YMSC 028 M20
Learn the important information you need to turn babysitting into a summer or afterschool job! Get training that covers the fundamentals of caring for children of different age groups, safety/injury prevention, and keeping your charges entertained and engaged. Young children cannot always communicate their needs. The babysitter can be prepared to handle a range of common scenarios. Includes course book & 2-year certification card. You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.