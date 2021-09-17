College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus Community Enrichment classes

Now that you have found and organized your photos on the Google cloud, we will learn how to make albums, search for older or deleted pictures, and share albums with friends and family. Shared albums are a great time-saving tool because they allow others to add the album as well! You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.

It’s time to get these digital images and albums off your device or desktop computer and into the hands of family and friends. We will review photobooks and digital scrapbooking resources available to you so that your pictures can become special gifts for all! We will teach you how to organize a book or scrapbook pages, but the finished product will be up to you to order. There is no pressure to make a final project, but we will equip you with tips and tools to make something special! You may register online at https://communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.