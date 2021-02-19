College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus community education classes

Do you love ice cream? Did you know you can make delicious ice cream at home using simple ingredients? Let’s make some together and learn how you can combine different ingredients to make your own flavor combinations! Along the way you will also learn some fun facts about Idaho’s local dairy industry. And the sugar you have in your home may have come from sugar beets grown and processes right here in the Mini-Cassia area! In this class we will also learn about the science behind making French fries and local history about harvesting and processing our famous Idaho potatoes. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call 208- 678-1400.

Two Dates offered – Register for one or the other. Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a Certificate of Completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection. Morning class instruction for the class held at the Sherriff’s Office (129 E 14th St, Burley, ID 83318). Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo (Dep. Bernard will provide directions) Participants will need to arrange their own transportation and bring a sack lunch. Participants must be age 21 or older to participate in the enhanced concealed weapons course. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.