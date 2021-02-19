College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus community education classes

Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light with Drew Nash
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, March 6
MC Center A8, instructor, Drew Nash
Fee: $89, ages 16+
Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use your digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Learn to capture truly beautiful photos and pick up some tricks of the trade along the way. Participants will need to have a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) or mirrorless camera. During the class, attendees will learn exposure techniques, autofocus systems, lens selections, white balance controls, fill flash and of course, composition. Students will explore the CSI campus, making images while they apply what they've learned. Lastly, Drew will provide critiques of photos and discuss basic post-production work of select student images and answer burning photography questions. Don't miss this opportunity to explore the art of photography and follow the light with Drew. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
The Science of French Fries & Ice Cream!
1:30 - 3 p.m., Friday, March 12
MC Center A14m, instructor, Dr. Rick Parker
Fee: $15, Ages 8+
Do you love ice cream? Did you know you can make delicious ice cream at home using simple ingredients? Let’s make some together and learn how you can combine different ingredients to make your own flavor combinations! Along the way you will also learn some fun facts about Idaho’s local dairy industry. And the sugar you have in your home may have come from sugar beets grown and processes right here in the Mini-Cassia area! In this class we will also learn about the science behind making French fries and local history about harvesting and processing our famous Idaho potatoes. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call 208- 678-1400.
Enhanced Concealed Weapons
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, March 13 or
8 a.m. 5 p.m., Saturday, May 8
Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, instructor, Dep. Tony Bernad
Fee: $99
Two Dates offered – Register for one or the other. Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a Certificate of Completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection. Morning class instruction for the class held at the Sherriff’s Office (129 E 14th St, Burley, ID 83318). Afternoon range instruction will take place at the shooting range in Declo (Dep. Bernard will provide directions) Participants will need to arrange their own transportation and bring a sack lunch. Participants must be age 21 or older to participate in the enhanced concealed weapons course. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.