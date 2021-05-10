College of Southern Idaho Athletics Roundup: Baseball and softball wins

Great pitching leads to two wins for Golden Eagle Softball Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team bounced back Saturday to beat USU Eastern 7-0 and 4-2 to finish up the regular season schedule while celebrating its six sophomores.
The Golden Eagles had great pitching performances from four players led by sophomore Kenzie Waters. Waters won game one, going 5.1 innings and giving up no runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Siera Horton earned the save, going 1.2 innings and giving up non runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
In Game two, Jessica Touchard earned the win, going two innings. She gave up no runs on no hits and Horton earned another save, going .2 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout. Starter Gracie Walters gave up just two earned runs with one strikeout.
On offense, Payton Hammond, Brynne Tolley and Cortney Rhees led the charge in the first game. Rhees was 1-for-2 with a home run, Hammond was 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI; and Tolley was 2-for-3.
The Golden Eagles didn't hit any home runs in game two but Maya Williams finished with a double and Carley Croshaw had a triple. Maizie Clark was 2-for-3.
CSI, 33-23 overall and 24-16 in conference play, opens the Region 18 Tournament Tuesday in Henderson, Nev., as the two seed. The Golden Eagles will play third-seeded Southern Nevada at 4:30 p.m.
CSI Baseball takes all four in Price
PRICE, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team made it a four-game sweep with a 15-7 win over USU Eastern Saturday in the last regular season game of the year.
The Golden Eagles pounded out 16 hits, including three home runs on the day.
Zach Schmidt was 4-for-4 with two doubles, one home run and two RBI. Crew Robinson was 3-for-4 with a double and three home runs. Tate Gambill was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and Zack Petersen had a home run.
Jayson Hibbard earned the win on the mound, going three innings and giving up one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts. Tanner Clayton pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits.
CSI ends the regular season with a 33-19 overall record and a 20-12 Scenic West Athletic Conference record. The Golden Eagles, who will be the three seed, will take on Southern Nevada to open the Region 18 Tournament Thursday in Henderson, Nev.