College of Southern Idaho Athletics Roundup: Baseball and softball wins

Great pitching leads to two wins for Golden Eagle Softball Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Softball Team bounced back Saturday to beat USU Eastern 7-0 and 4-2 to finish up the regular season schedule while celebrating its six sophomores.

The Golden Eagles had great pitching performances from four players led by sophomore Kenzie Waters. Waters won game one, going 5.1 innings and giving up no runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Siera Horton earned the save, going 1.2 innings and giving up non runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

In Game two, Jessica Touchard earned the win, going two innings. She gave up no runs on no hits and Horton earned another save, going .2 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout. Starter Gracie Walters gave up just two earned runs with one strikeout.

On offense, Payton Hammond, Brynne Tolley and Cortney Rhees led the charge in the first game. Rhees was 1-for-2 with a home run, Hammond was 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI; and Tolley was 2-for-3.

The Golden Eagles didn't hit any home runs in game two but Maya Williams finished with a double and Carley Croshaw had a triple. Maizie Clark was 2-for-3.