Cole Lickley, son of state representative Laurie Lickley, still feeling the toll of COVID-19

It was on their drive home, however, that the first case was reported in Blaine County.

“That was very unnerving,” Lickley said.

The trip is when Lickley believes he was exposed to the virus. Since the first reported case, the number of positive tests in Blaine County spiked and the area quickly became a hotspot, with per capita case numbers that rivaled New York City and Wuhan.

Long-term effects

Lickley started to feel better after the first few days but it was a full two weeks before he felt mostly back to normal. And even now, more than two months removed from the first signs of illness, he said he can still feel the effects of the virus on his lungs when he’s pitchforking hay or doing other physical activities. It’s not enough to where he’s scared he won’t catch his breath, but he does have to take occasional breaks when his lungs start to hurt.

“I do feel like my lungs took a hit,” he said. “It’s taken a long time to recover those.”

And while his taste came back after a few weeks, he still lacks much of his sense of smell.

“It is the weirdest thing,” he said. “I sure hope I get my smell back. … It’s very inconvenient.”